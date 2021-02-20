1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional deaths were reported at the Mass.

The Massachusetts Public Health Service reported an additional 1,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing it to 538,328 across the state since the outbreak of the pandemic.
State health officials also added 53 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths to the state total. This is currently 15,462 people.
As of Saturday, 1,683,820 doses of vaccine were shipped to the state, of which 1,372,906 (81.5%) were administered. So far, 372,172 people in Massachusetts have received both doses.
DPH reported: 1,000,734 Massachusetts Residents I have at least received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
An estimated 36,316 cases are active throughout Massachusetts, according to the report.
According to reports, 970 patients with confirmed cases of coronavirus were admitted to Massachusetts, of whom 246 were in the intensive care unit.
This indicates that since November 30, 2020, there have been less than 250 COVID-19 patients in ICUs throughout Massachusetts.
In a DPH weekly report released Thursday, 66 communities were “red,” or at high risk for COVID-19, down from 110 communities last week.
According to the latest weekly report, the state has made 477,796 recoveries.
New data is typically published daily around 5 pm, and weekly reports are usually published Thursday around 5 pm.