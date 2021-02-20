County-wide COVID hospitalization returns to pre-December levels





Riverside, CA — COVID-positive hospitalizations in Riverside County have fallen further to a 10-week low, with an additional 34 virus-related deaths reported.

According to the Riverside University Health System, county-wide coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped from 535 on Thursday to 513 on Friday. This includes 152 ICU patients, 20 less than a day ago. The last time virus-related hospitalizations were at or near current levels was the last week of November.

According to RUHS, despite the downward trend, the county-wide ICU bed capacity remains technically 0%, but the majority of hospitalizations are not from COVID-19. According to figures, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since the start of the public health recording period in March was 287,534, an increase of 334 from Thursday.

Officials said there were a total of 3,633 deaths from virus-related complications in the last 11 months, compared to the 3,599 people reported Thursday. Death certificate processing is delayed and covers a 3- to 4-week cycle, so deaths are a follow-up indicator. The number of known active virus cases throughout the county was 24,013, a decrease of 2,315 compared to a day ago. According to the county administration, the active count is derived by subtracting death and recovery from the current total (287,534). Patient recovery confirmed throughout the county is currently 259,888.

Public Health Service Director Kim Salwatari told the Supervisory Board last week that Blue Shield had reached an agreement with the California Public Health Service to coordinate vaccine distribution efforts across the state, including Riverside County. However, due to weather-related bottlenecks over the past week, some vaccination programs have been put on hold and 600 bookings have been postponed. A severe freeze in the Midwest affected shipments, and delays in Pfizer and Moderna dose distribution disrupted operations at Beaumont, Hemet, Indio, and Menifie vaxx clinics, according to RUHS.

Businesses were also affected in the Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties. The schedule is expected to return to normal in Riverside County next week. Vaccination of the elderly is a priority, but others eligible under the CDPH Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers, and some agricultural workers. .. A portal for booking vaccinations can be accessed at www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. If you need help, you can also call the county’s 211 helpline. The state-wide COVID-19 test positive rate was 11%, down from 14.4% last week based on state-adjusted figures. The county is still on the most restrictive purple layer of the governor’s blueprint for a safer economic framework, affecting bars, theaters, museums, indoor recreational facilities and wineries-all closed. It seems to have been left untouched. However, wineries such as restaurants can offer outdoor dining, takeaway, and delivery. — City News Service

