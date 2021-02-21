COVID case rate close to school opening level

Elementary school may reopen as early as next Wednesday, but only if the current adjusted COVID case rate remains below 25. Dr. Henning Ansorg, with a smile, made a presentation on Friday, adding information about the possibility of starting sports activities and a warning that the school will only open if the numbers remain low until Monday night. Ansorg, a health officer in Santa Barbara County, said: “I’m really excited about this new development because I know how important it is to get my kids back to school.

The county case rates were in the 70’s and 80’s, Ansorg said, “not so long ago.” With the number of incidents declining rapidly, he says it is even possible to reach the red layer within a few weeks, as long as people continue to wear masks, stay socially distant and avoid gathering. I thought. “It really only takes a few weeks to get off,” Ansolg said. “Depending on our collective action, it can be very rapid.”

Super Bowl Sundae had the potential for the latest Super Spreads. Ansorg believed that the increase in cases would be apparent by next Friday.

The current case rate is 25 (every 100,000 people living in the county) and can be opened from transitional kindergarten to sixth grade. Once you reach the Red Tier with a case rate of 7 per 100,000, you will be able to resume the upper grades.

Six public school districts and one charter school are ready to open, according to Ansorg. Their safety plans have already been approved by the county and state public health departments. And even if the case rate rises in the meantime, they have a three-week window to open.

In the Red Layer counties, outdoor sports practice and competition may resume as early as February 26th. The purple-tiered county, where Santa Barbara is currently located, can resume youth athletics when the case rate drops to 14.Testing guidelines, hygiene, safety, and informed consent for players, coaches, and parents have been developed and can be found by the state. Here..

Also on Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a special 10% vaccine reserve for teachers would begin on March 1. Than adults and teenagers. “That’s a fact,” he said. He also believed that schools that wore masks and taught small groups of children at a social distance gained experience in COVID safety practices. “They know what they are doing. They know what they are working on.” Ansorg promises that public health will provide educators with vaccines. The school’s safety plan does not “higher than your own family” risk of catching the virus.

Newer rules were issued by the state on Friday afternoon, said Van de Reinoso, director of public health. As of March 1, a full 30% of the county’s vaccine was to be allocated to education and childcare workers, food and agricultural workers, and first aid workers. The remaining 70% was due to existing cohorts over 65 years being currently vaccinated.

Do-Reynoso was clearly dissatisfied with the lack of further information from the state regarding the 10% booked for teachers. She said there were a total of 22,646 education and childcare groups in the county. There were an additional 38,845 food, agriculture and ambulance personnel. The group was “huge” and clearly exceeded the amount of vaccine she was receiving, but she said the amount was increasing.

The county was vaccinated just under 6,000 last week and 8,980 this week, but it seems that there was a delay in the storm. And within a few weeks, her agency clinic will receive an additional 500 doses from the federal government and will continue to allocate the state. “Are you moving forward? I don’t know,” Dreinoso said. “We can’t even predict what we’ll get,” she added, as public health was adjusted to give 15,000 vaccines a week, as did cottages and Marian hospitals.

Since December, 68,250 doses have been administered, about two-thirds of which were the first dose. Do-Reynoso says that CVS and Rite Aid are vaccinated directly from the federal government and are vaccinated to eligible people according to Santa Barbara County guidelines, as long as they get a complete count of vaccine distribution. Admitted, but those numbers weren’t shared with her department.

The next bump on the road to public health is the state relocation of vaccine distribution to Blue Shield. Do-Reynoso said he was planning to hold a meeting on March 2 “to discuss public health implications,” but said it was a major, unclear change.

Steve Popkin, CEO of the Lompok Valley Medical Center, shared Drainoso’s concerns about what it could bring. In a weekly update released on Friday, Popkin wrote: “Unless there are further changes (which is very possible), Santa Barbara County will be published on the State / Blueshield booking schedule website. myturn.ca.gov, March 15th. At that point, LVMC will no longer be a vaccination provider unless the state changes its plans. Vaccinations in the Lompoc area are carried out by public health services, pharmacies, and in some cases others. He added that his hospital would vaccinate as many people as possible by the 15th.

Fairness question

Do-Reynoso has summarized recent demographic information. It is available in several categories: Public Health COVID Dashboard.. In 2020, there were 17,678 cases in the county, of which 595 were children under the age of nine. The highest number of cases was between the ages of 20-29 (4,489), 30-39 (3,248), and 40-49 (2,603). She observed that hospitalizations and cases were greater for working-age adults compared to the population in the county. The majority of deaths occur in the elderly aged 50 and over, especially those aged 70 and over, accounting for 11% of the county’s population, but 67% of the deaths.

In terms of race and ethnicity, Latin Americans continued to experience more cases, hospitalizations, and deaths than their relative number in the county. Do-Reynoso states that this is due to historical and ongoing social, economic and medical disparities.

In that respect, Do-Reynoso Independenceof paper A woman about 92 years old without a formal ID card handed over from a vaccination clinic. “Actually, the members of this community had no promises. We apologize for this happening. Added in hopes of dispelling the fear of vaccination of the community, especially undocumented neighbors. I would like to provide information. “

Do-Reynoso explained that her clinic carefully monitored all doses and “brought as much vaccine as she had booked to avoid corruption and waste.” On that particular day we were booked and there were no reservations we could offer when she approached our clinic. ”

She said they had vaccinated people with the promise of forgetting their ID. And they are Costco cards, job IDs, bank cards, letters from employers or schools, remittance receipts, Consulate registration, Or pay slip; does not have to be a government ID. “Documentation is not a barrier to vaccination,” said Do-Reynoso.

