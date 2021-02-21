Connect with us

Health

“No Show” for Flu Season Thanks to COVID-19 Preventive Measures | Local News

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


According to doctors at two regional hospitals in Joplin, the 2020-21 flu season was rarely seen this year.

Consider that the 2019-20 season from October 1, 2019 to April 4, 2020 resulted in 38 million illnesses, 18 million medical visits, 405,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths from influenza. And this is noteworthy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. During the 2017-18 flu season, 61,000 people died.

“All other respiratory viruses, not just the flu itself, have been significantly reduced or almost eliminated,” said Dr. Rob McNab, director of the COVID-19 unit of the Freeman Health System. “I can’t say I wasn’t flu-free, but at the beginning of the flu season … I could have had two flu cases, and I haven’t seen any cases since.”

Dr. Nicole Sleiman, an infectious disease doctor at Mercy Hospital Joplin, agreed that “notable” refers to the current flu season.

“Everyone, at least those hospitalized for fever or flu-like illness, are tested for flu, whether COVID-19 or not, and the number of flu is very low (cases). , “She said.

How low can it be?

How small is the number this season historically?

“This year, I had only three flu hospitalizations during the winter,” includes one patient suffering from both flu and COVID-19.

“Currently, there are no patients with viral respiratory infections or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in the hospital, except for a few COVID patients,” McNab said.

If no new coronavirus was discovered in late 2019, influenza and pneumonia cases would decline during the normal year and become a hot topic around the world, killing 28.3 million people and killing more than 500,000 in the United States alone. Died.

Nevertheless, the CDC reports that influenza levels in all states and territories are “minimal” and “lower than normal” during this influenza season.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, between October 1st and December 26th, 2020, 681 people were tested positive for influenza in Missouri, with confirmed influenza-related deaths. Was only one person. This was the lowest total during that period, dating back six years. During the 2019-20 season, Missouri recorded 46 deaths directly related to influenza. The previous year, 78 people died from the flu.

Overall, the average number of influenza cases in Missouri at the end of December is just under 13,000.

During the normal flu season, McNab said: There will be 2-4 patients on a particular day and 4-5 patients with emphysema who have had a severe relapse. “

The dramatic reduction in cold-like cases in Missouri and why it doesn’t circulate normally is related to the pandemic precautions adopted by Americans in the last 11 months. In particular, I wear a face mask or shield cover. Mouth and nose.

“What really changed (between this winter and the previous winter) is everything we’re doing right now to deal with COVID-19: masking, social distance, and hand washing,” McNab said. .. “I can strongly say that these are correlated.”

“I think another part of that is that many people don’t usually get the flu vaccine, but they did (one) this year,” Sleiman said. “Compared to the previous year, it really helped.”

Does masking stay here?

The fact that masking and other precautions originally adopted to slow the spread of COVID-19 worked well against winter flu should not be forgotten or ignored, McNab said. He said it wouldn’t be a bad idea for people to wear masks in public during the upcoming flu season.

“I think the answer to (masking question) should probably be,” he said. “The flu is terrible …. So if something as simple as (wearing a mask) can keep things like (flu) away, why don’t you want to do it? Is it? “

One of the early misconceptions about the coronavirus was that it was a one-time experience. In other words, the Americans hunt down, the pandemic flushes the community like a huge wave, disappears after a few months, and everything returns to normal.

It didn’t happen. As McNab said, “COVID-19 stays here.”

The best way to fight COVID-19 is for people to be vaccinated now and in the future each year.

“I don’t know how to get around it. At this time, there is no way to remove COVID-19 from the environment,” McNab said. “Like the flu, (COVID-19) is so mutated that last year’s vaccine may not be as effective as it needs this year. It needs to be vaccinated against the flu every year. That’s why. Another flu. “

The body’s immune system and its antibodies are constructed to physically interact with the invading virus and its spiked protein form so that the key fits snugly in the key. According to McNab, antibodies are not as effective as usual if they need to be perfectly matched for them to be effective and there are few changes to these proteins caused by mutations. It may not be.

Masking, hand washing, and social distance “helps slow the spread of the infection, which is great and very reasonable,” he said. Our immunity; The stronger the immunity to this, the fewer people are sick or the symptoms may disappear altogether. “

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: