Continued downward trend, 147 new COVID-19 cases in Maine, 2 dead

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday said that 147 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths after a winter storm delayed vaccine shipments, but injections at a Maine clinic. Distribution was not reported.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 43,367 on Saturday. Of these, 34,431 have been confirmed by testing and 8,936 are considered potential cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began in Maine, 658 people have died of COVID-19. The main CDC has released information on two people who were reported dead regardless of age, gender, or country of residence. They were men and women in Oxford and Waldo counties, one in their 60s and the other in their 70s.

The 7-day average for new daily cases dropped to 138.4, well below the mid-January peak of 625.3 and well below last weekend’s average of around 190. Another sign that the situation is improving is an average 7-day positive rate According to a tweet by Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the main CDC, the percentage of COVID-19 tests returned to positive in 1.2%. It has decreased.

A low positive rate is a good sign as it means that most cases have been detected. This makes public health workers more likely to use quarantine and quarantine strategies to control the virus. 1.2% is less than half the 2.7% positive rate two weeks ago, far from the peak of about 6% in late December and early January.

In summer and early autumn, the positive rate in Maine was usually less than 1%, often close to 0.5%.

However, unlike last summer, there are now vaccination programs that can help reduce the transmission of the virus.

Due to widespread winter weather Delay in administration of about 6 million doses The White House said last week that the COVID-19 vaccine, however, had been delayed across all 50 states, and Maine officials were ready on Friday.

In anticipation of a winter storm, Maine CDC officials shipped vaccine doses last Monday before snow and glaze rain hit the road, according to spokeswoman Robert Long. I arranged to do it. As a result, administration was delayed only slightly, Long said.

As of Saturday morning, 196,581 Mainers received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 90,749 received the second dose. Of the 1.3 million people in Maine, 14.62% receive their first dose. According to the main CDC stats..

The Biden administration is expected to increase vaccine dose shipments to the state in the coming weeks, with some experts predicting that weekly doses will double by the end of March. In the week of February 22, Maine is expected to receive 27,740 doses, an increase of 14 percent over the previous week. In addition, the federal retail pharmacy program doubles the dose at 4,300 times a week, which could add another retail pharmacy partner next week. Currently, Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Maine allow people over the age of 70 to book vaccinations.

Northern Light Health announced on Thursday that the Portland Expo mass vaccination site (still targeted at ages 70 and older) will open on March 2 and will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays. ..

Sagadahoc County leads Maine, with the highest per capita vaccinations, with 17.53 percent of the population receiving the first vaccination. Immediately behind it is Cumberland County at 17.25 percent and Aroostook County at 15.99 percent.

Somerset County is lagging behind the pack, with only 9.5 percent receiving the first dose.

As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin 4,684, Allostock 1,254, Cumberland 12,197, Franklin 880, Hancock 871, Kennebec 3,537, Knox 620, Lincoln 563. There were 2,152 and 3,759 coronavirus outbreaks in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 244, Sagadahoc 865, Somerset 1,229, Wald 572, Washington 698, York 9,240.

By age, 15.2% of patients are under 20 years old, 18.1% are in their 20s, 14.4% are in their 30s, 13.1% are in their 40s, 15.3% are in their 50s, 11.7% are in their 60s, and 6.6% are in their 70s. 5.6% were over 80 years old.

Of the 75 patients infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in Maine on Saturday, 24 received intensive care and 6 were on ventilator. A total of 390 108 intensive care unit beds were available in the state, and 319 253 ventilators were available. There was also a 446 alternative ventilator.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 110.9 million known cases of COVID-19 and more than 2.4 million deaths worldwide on Saturday night. In the United States, 28 million people have died and 497,345 have died.

