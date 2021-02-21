Two new COVIDs-19 deaths and 85 new cases reported in North Dakota





The two deaths brought the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the state to 1,437, but no specific information about the deaths could be identified. Since early February, the state has reported 11 deaths from the virus. Since the pandemic reached North Dakota in March 2020, this month will be the least deadly month in the state. The Ministry of Health also reported 85 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Saturday. Fargo’s Cass and Grand Forks counties were the only two counties that reported double-digit new cases, with 24 and 10 new cases, respectively.



Burleigh County, Bismarck, recorded a total of nine new cases, and Williams County, Williston, aggregated seven new cases. Both Morton County in Mandan and Ward County in Minot have added five new cases. The counties of Bottineau, Bowman, Divide, Hettinger, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean, Mercer, Mountrail, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Richland, Rolette, Stutsman, Walsh and Wells have each added three or more new cases. Eighty-five new cases emerged from a 5,268 test with a daily positive rate of 2%. There were 789 active incidents across the state on Saturday. 26 down from 7 days ago.. Active cases in Cass County increased for the second straight week, up 15% from last Saturday’s figure to 177. Burleigh County’s active cases decreased by 30% in a week to 123, making it the only other county in North Dakota with three-digit active cases. Grand Forks County reported 81 active cases on Saturday, while Ward County reported 72. There were 43 active cases in Williams County and 42 in Dickinson’s Stark County. There were 56 active cases for every 10,000 residents, with the highest number of active cases per capita in the rural areas of Hettinger County in the southwestern corner of the state. Nationwide Reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 27.8 million cases of virus and 494,008 virus-related deaths. The CDC also reported that 61.3 million COVID-19 vaccinations had been given. As a public service, we have published this article to everyone, regardless of their subscription status. If this coverage is important to you, consider supporting local journalism by clicking the subscribe button in the upper right corner of the home page.

