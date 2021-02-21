Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I have allergies?





There are many types of allergies. Where are you ranked in the CDC’s list of concerns?

Charlotte, North Carolina — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that, although rare, there was a severe allergic reaction to the approved COVID-19 vaccine. Data are available for each million doses administered There was a handful of anaphylactic reactions.. Rowan County resident Alan Branding contacted WCNC Charlotte to ask if he was concerned about allergies when it was time to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I had a swollen reaction to the pneumonia vaccine, and I was wondering if I could expect the same reaction from the COVID vaccine,” Branding asked. According to CDC guidanceBranding may fall into the “precautionary” category, due to prior reaction to another vaccine. That is, you may not be able to take shots, but you should consult your doctor first and get them which may require additional observation time after the shot. However, there are other allergies that can weigh more heavily on vaccination. “People who have a severe anaphylactic reaction need to be very careful,” said Dr. Jerome Williams, Senior Vice President of Consumer Engagement at Novant Health. Relation: Verification: The quarantine guidance for vaccinated people has changed, does that mean they cannot spread COVID-19? According to the CDC guidance (See chart below), Anaphylaxis with another mRNA vaccine can prevent someone from getting a COVID-19 shot. Anaphylaxis due to other causes does not always do the same thing, but it can mean that someone needs a longer observation period. “The other group we want to be aware of is people who are allergic to any of the ingredients in vaccine products,” said Rebecca Bean, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Novant Health. According to the CDC, these people may not be able to take shots, but you should first consult your doctor. The CDC states that the vaccine contains no eggs, gelatin, latex, or preservatives. However, if you are allergic to polyethylene glycol (PEG), a common additive in vaccines and injections, or the related chemical, polysorbate, you may be concerned. Read the complete ingredient list of Pfizer And modern vaccine. The last group, shown in green in the graph above, includes people with food allergies, pet allergies, environmental allergies, insect bites or poison allergies, and allergies to oral medications. This group is advised to vaccinate.. Do you have relatives or friends in another state and want to know when you can get vaccinated?visit NBC News Vaccine Site Plan To learn about vaccine deployment plans in each state.

