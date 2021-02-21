Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths, 536 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,154, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Saturday.

As of 12:01 am on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Health reported 536 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 152,711 cases across the state.

Vaccination in Oregon

On Saturday, OHA reported that a new dose of 25,602 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 20,646 doses were given on Friday and 4,956 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a total of 781,202 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

Weather-related issues over the past week may change the trends in cumulative doses, daily doses reported by OHA, and daily doses reported in the update of doses given to Oregon. OHA regularly contacts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep you up to date on delivery schedules and ensure that Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites. ..

Due to winter weather issues affecting shipments from Memphis, Tennessee, doses scheduled for delivery last week may be shipped this weekend or early next week.

If you are planning to get vaccinated and have questions about potential delays or confusion, check with your planned vaccine provider. Latest update..

COVID-19 hospitalization

The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 163, 13 fewer than on Friday. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than on Friday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (4), Benton (5), Craccamus (26), Kratosop (2), Colombia (10), Coose (14), Crook (5). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (7), Deschutz (15), Douglas (20), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (18), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane ( 41), Lincoln (1), Lynn (6), Marul (5), Marion (55), Morrow (6), Multnomah (69), Pork (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (72), Union ( 1), Wallowa (1), Washington (66), Yamhill (17).

In Umatilla County, there are more cases than expected, with approximately 1,400 untreated test results received on February 19. These test results were from June 2020 to January 2021. It will be reported electronically to OHA.

The 2,150th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on January 23 and died at home on February 7. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,151th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man who was positive on February 18 in Linn County and died on February 18. The place of death and the presence of the underlying disease are still confirmed.

The 2,152th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 23 and died on January 29 at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,153th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on February 17 and died at the Legacy Good Sumaritan Medical Center on February 18. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,154th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on 22 December and died on 7 February at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

county The total number of cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 629 7 Benton 2,248 16 Cracker mass 13,196 169 Kratosop 766 6 Columbia 1,208 twenty one Kudus 1,347 18 Crook 765 18 curry 394 6 Deshoots 5,839 58 Douglas 2,312 51 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 221 1 Harney 266 6 Hood river 1,057 29 Jackson 8,115 108 Jefferson 1,918 27 Josephine 2,266 48 Klamath 2,752 54 lake 373 6 Lane 10,033 121 Lincoln 1,120 19 Rin 3,533 55 Misfortune 3,331 58 Marion 18,171 280 tomorrow 1,031 13 Multnomah 31,526 514 pork 2,978 42 Shaman 52 0 Tillamook 403 2 Umatira 7,580 80 Union 1,264 19 Wallowa 142 Four Wasco 1,218 twenty five Washington 20,866 209 Wheeler twenty two 1 Yang Hill 3,716 62 State-wide 152,711 2,154

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and presumed cases. The presumed case is a case with COVID-19-like symptoms, in close contact with the confirmed case, and without a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.

2For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, Please see the press release.

Electronic Inspection Report (ELR) received on February 19, 2021

county Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Positive rate Baker 20 1 twenty one 4.76% Benton 536 Five 541 0.92% Cracker mass 834 15 849 1.77% Kratosop 39 0 39 0.00% Columbia 97 14 111 12.61% Kudus 246 17 263 6.46% Crook 17 3 20 15.00% curry 30 6 36 16.67% Deshoots 301 7 308 2.27% Douglas 215 15 230 6.52% Gilliam Four 0 Four 0.00% Grant 1 0 1 0.00% Harney Ten 0 Ten 0.00% Hood river 86 0 86 0.00% Jackson 359 32 391 8.18% Jefferson 100 Four 104 3.85% Josephine 169 15 184 8.15% Klamath 35 1 36 2.78% lake Five 1 6 16.67% Lane 2,129 32 2,161 1.48% Lincoln 74 0 74 0.00% Rin 342 Five 347 1.44% Misfortune twenty five Five 30 16.67% Marion 593 54 647 8.35% tomorrow 17 1 18 5.56% Multnomah 2,003 42 2,045 2.05% pork 175 13 188 6.91% Shaman Four 0 Four 0.00% Tillamook twenty one 0 twenty one 0.00% Umatira 92 3 95 3.16% Union 14 0 14 0.00% Wallowa 3 0 3 0.00% Wasco 121 0 121 0.00% Washington 1,467 62 1,529 4.05% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.00% Yang Hill 178 12 190 6.32% State-wide 10,363 365 10,728 3.40%

Cumulative Electronic Lab Report

county Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Positive rate Baker 7,842 1,529 9,371 16.32% Benton 102,062 3,297 105,359 3.13% Cracker mass 334,746 18,402 353,148 5.21% Kratosop 25,893 1,243 27,136 4.58% Columbia 31,435 1,533 32,968 4.65% Kudus 29,950 1,379 31,329 4.40% Crook 11,808 997 12,805 7.79% curry 7,875 316 8,191 3.86% Deshoots 126,249 7,481 133,730 5.59% Douglas 50,536 1,923 52,459 3.67% Gilliam 887 28 915 3.06% Grant 3,298 176 3,474 5.07% Harney 2,534 207 2,741 7.55% Hood river 24,698 1,314 26,012 5.05% Jackson 159,709 10,217 169,926 6.01% Jefferson 14,741 1,629 16,370 9.95% Josephine 43,142 2,127 45,269 4.70% Klamath 37,036 2,782 39,818 6.99% lake 2,421 356 2,777 12.82% Lane 340,959 11,144 352,103 3.16% Lincoln 34,262 2,132 36,394 5.86% Rin 102,582 6,474 109,056 5.94% Misfortune 17,476 4,545 22,021 20.64% Marion 253,807 25,490 279,297 9.13% tomorrow 5,393 1,189 6,582 18.06% Multnomah 771,007 43,376 814,383 5.33% pork 52,558 3,643 56,201 6.48% Shaman 1,083 47 1,130 4.16% Tillamook 10,929 359 11,288 3.18% Umatira 49,990 7,859 57,849 13.59% Union 9,775 950 10,725 8.86% Wallowa 2,004 72 2,076 3.47% Wasco 26,094 1,277 27,371 4.67% Washington 483,252 29,159 512,411 5.69% Wheeler 331 20 351 5.70% Yang Hill 98,405 5,074 103,479 4.90% State-wide 3,276,769 199,746 3,476,515 5.75%

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.