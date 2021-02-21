Health
Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19-related deaths, 536 new cases
Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were five new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,154, the Oregon Department of Health reported on Saturday.
As of 12:01 am on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Health reported 536 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 152,711 cases across the state.
Vaccination in Oregon
On Saturday, OHA reported that a new dose of 25,602 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 20,646 doses were given on Friday and 4,956 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).
Oregon is currently receiving a total of 781,202 COVID-19 vaccines for the first and second doses. To date, 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.
These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.
Weather-related issues over the past week may change the trends in cumulative doses, daily doses reported by OHA, and daily doses reported in the update of doses given to Oregon. OHA regularly contacts the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to keep you up to date on delivery schedules and ensure that Oregon doses are safely delivered to Oregon vaccination sites. ..
Due to winter weather issues affecting shipments from Memphis, Tennessee, doses scheduled for delivery last week may be shipped this weekend or early next week.
If you are planning to get vaccinated and have questions about potential delays or confusion, check with your planned vaccine provider. Latest update..
COVID-19 hospitalization
The number of patients admitted to COVID-19 throughout Oregon is 163, 13 fewer than on Friday. There are 51 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, two more than on Friday.
The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.
Learn more about hospital capacity...
Incident and death
Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (4), Benton (5), Craccamus (26), Kratosop (2), Colombia (10), Coose (14), Crook (5). ) Is in the county. ), Curry (7), Deschutz (15), Douglas (20), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (18), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane ( 41), Lincoln (1), Lynn (6), Marul (5), Marion (55), Morrow (6), Multnomah (69), Pork (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (72), Union ( 1), Wallowa (1), Washington (66), Yamhill (17).
In Umatilla County, there are more cases than expected, with approximately 1,400 untreated test results received on February 19. These test results were from June 2020 to January 2021. It will be reported electronically to OHA.
The 2,150th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on January 23 and died at home on February 7. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,151th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 69-year-old man who was positive on February 18 in Linn County and died on February 18. The place of death and the presence of the underlying disease are still confirmed.
The 2,152th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 66-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on December 23 and died on January 29 at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
The 2,153th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on February 17 and died at the Legacy Good Sumaritan Medical Center on February 18. He had a fundamental condition.
The 2,154th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on 22 December and died on 7 February at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.
|county
|The total number of cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|629
|7
|Benton
|2,248
|16
|Cracker mass
|13,196
|169
|Kratosop
|766
|6
|Columbia
|1,208
|twenty one
|Kudus
|1,347
|18
|Crook
|765
|18
|curry
|394
|6
|Deshoots
|5,839
|58
|Douglas
|2,312
|51
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|221
|1
|Harney
|266
|6
|Hood river
|1,057
|29
|Jackson
|8,115
|108
|Jefferson
|1,918
|27
|Josephine
|2,266
|48
|Klamath
|2,752
|54
|lake
|373
|6
|Lane
|10,033
|121
|Lincoln
|1,120
|19
|Rin
|3,533
|55
|Misfortune
|3,331
|58
|Marion
|18,171
|280
|tomorrow
|1,031
|13
|Multnomah
|31,526
|514
|pork
|2,978
|42
|Shaman
|52
|0
|Tillamook
|403
|2
|Umatira
|7,580
|80
|Union
|1,264
|19
|Wallowa
|142
|Four
|Wasco
|1,218
|twenty five
|Washington
|20,866
|209
|Wheeler
|twenty two
|1
|Yang Hill
|3,716
|62
|State-wide
|152,711
|2,154
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and presumed cases. The presumed case is a case with COVID-19-like symptoms, in close contact with the confirmed case, and without a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.
2For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, Please see the press release.
Electronic Inspection Report (ELR) received on February 19, 2021
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|Total ELR
|Positive rate
|Baker
|20
|1
|twenty one
|4.76%
|Benton
|536
|Five
|541
|0.92%
|Cracker mass
|834
|15
|849
|1.77%
|Kratosop
|39
|0
|39
|0.00%
|Columbia
|97
|14
|111
|12.61%
|Kudus
|246
|17
|263
|6.46%
|Crook
|17
|3
|20
|15.00%
|curry
|30
|6
|36
|16.67%
|Deshoots
|301
|7
|308
|2.27%
|Douglas
|215
|15
|230
|6.52%
|Gilliam
|Four
|0
|Four
|0.00%
|Grant
|1
|0
|1
|0.00%
|Harney
|Ten
|0
|Ten
|0.00%
|Hood river
|86
|0
|86
|0.00%
|Jackson
|359
|32
|391
|8.18%
|Jefferson
|100
|Four
|104
|3.85%
|Josephine
|169
|15
|184
|8.15%
|Klamath
|35
|1
|36
|2.78%
|lake
|Five
|1
|6
|16.67%
|Lane
|2,129
|32
|2,161
|1.48%
|Lincoln
|74
|0
|74
|0.00%
|Rin
|342
|Five
|347
|1.44%
|Misfortune
|twenty five
|Five
|30
|16.67%
|Marion
|593
|54
|647
|8.35%
|tomorrow
|17
|1
|18
|5.56%
|Multnomah
|2,003
|42
|2,045
|2.05%
|pork
|175
|13
|188
|6.91%
|Shaman
|Four
|0
|Four
|0.00%
|Tillamook
|twenty one
|0
|twenty one
|0.00%
|Umatira
|92
|3
|95
|3.16%
|Union
|14
|0
|14
|0.00%
|Wallowa
|3
|0
|3
|0.00%
|Wasco
|121
|0
|121
|0.00%
|Washington
|1,467
|62
|1,529
|4.05%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.00%
|Yang Hill
|178
|12
|190
|6.32%
|State-wide
|10,363
|365
|10,728
|3.40%
Cumulative Electronic Lab Report
|county
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|Total ELR
|Positive rate
|Baker
|7,842
|1,529
|9,371
|16.32%
|Benton
|102,062
|3,297
|105,359
|3.13%
|Cracker mass
|334,746
|18,402
|353,148
|5.21%
|Kratosop
|25,893
|1,243
|27,136
|4.58%
|Columbia
|31,435
|1,533
|32,968
|4.65%
|Kudus
|29,950
|1,379
|31,329
|4.40%
|Crook
|11,808
|997
|12,805
|7.79%
|curry
|7,875
|316
|8,191
|3.86%
|Deshoots
|126,249
|7,481
|133,730
|5.59%
|Douglas
|50,536
|1,923
|52,459
|3.67%
|Gilliam
|887
|28
|915
|3.06%
|Grant
|3,298
|176
|3,474
|5.07%
|Harney
|2,534
|207
|2,741
|7.55%
|Hood river
|24,698
|1,314
|26,012
|5.05%
|Jackson
|159,709
|10,217
|169,926
|6.01%
|Jefferson
|14,741
|1,629
|16,370
|9.95%
|Josephine
|43,142
|2,127
|45,269
|4.70%
|Klamath
|37,036
|2,782
|39,818
|6.99%
|lake
|2,421
|356
|2,777
|12.82%
|Lane
|340,959
|11,144
|352,103
|3.16%
|Lincoln
|34,262
|2,132
|36,394
|5.86%
|Rin
|102,582
|6,474
|109,056
|5.94%
|Misfortune
|17,476
|4,545
|22,021
|20.64%
|Marion
|253,807
|25,490
|279,297
|9.13%
|tomorrow
|5,393
|1,189
|6,582
|18.06%
|Multnomah
|771,007
|43,376
|814,383
|5.33%
|pork
|52,558
|3,643
|56,201
|6.48%
|Shaman
|1,083
|47
|1,130
|4.16%
|Tillamook
|10,929
|359
|11,288
|3.18%
|Umatira
|49,990
|7,859
|57,849
|13.59%
|Union
|9,775
|950
|10,725
|8.86%
|Wallowa
|2,004
|72
|2,076
|3.47%
|Wasco
|26,094
|1,277
|27,371
|4.67%
|Washington
|483,252
|29,159
|512,411
|5.69%
|Wheeler
|331
|20
|351
|5.70%
|Yang Hill
|98,405
|5,074
|103,479
|4.90%
|State-wide
|3,276,769
|199,746
|3,476,515
|5.75%
Details of COVID-19 vaccination
For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.
