Can I exercise too much for my heart?

If you need a healthy heart, the more exercise you have, the more exercise you will have. Encourage new research Of the link between physical activity and cardiovascular disease.

People who exercise frequently and stay active, whether they exercise for a few minutes a day or walk for hours a week, are far less likely to develop heart disease than those who do little. I understand.

Large studies relying on objective data on exercise in more than 90,000 adults have increased evidence that almost all amounts of physical activity appear to be good for cardiovascular health and there is no clear upper limit to profits. It confirms that it is.

Of course, we know that for generations, active people tend to have a strong heart. From the late 1940s to the early 1950s Jeremy Morris, Famous British epidemiologist The conductor of a British bus People who spent their days walking down the aisles and climbing stairs in a two-story car were about half as likely to have a heart attack as a bus driver who was sitting all day.

Since then, countless epidemiological studies have revealed a similar link between physical activity and cardiovascular problems. In most cases, more physical activity is closely associated with a reduced risk of heart disease.

In other words, people with a lot of movement tended to be people with a strong heart and arteries.

However, some of those studies and some of the others had limitations. As the amount and intensity of people’s exercise increased, their benefits to the mind peaked or even plummeted. Some studies suggest that long periods of strenuous exercise may contribute to an increased risk of heart problems over the years, suggesting that excessive exercise can damage the heart. doing. However, these studies were generally small and focused on a specific group of people, such as male Masters athletes.

However, even larger epidemiological studies on exercise and heart health often rely on people’s memory and self-reports on their exercise habits, which are not always accurate. Therefore, some aspects of the relationship between physical activity and cardiovascular health remain unclear.

Can I exercise too much for my heart?

Do men and women reduce the risk of the same cardiovascular disease from the same amount of physical activity?

How much do we actually move around during the day?

the study

Those questions were of interest to the doctor Terence Dwyer, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology, University of Oxford England, And his colleagues have long studied the interaction between lifestyle and risk of illness. And they knew at the UK Biobank a potential source of increased clarity about possible answers.

UK Biobank is a huge database of health and lifestyle information about more than 500,000 adult men and women in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, these volunteers have provided blood, urine, and saliva samples for genetic and medical tests, completed long questionnaires about their lives, and completed complete health and medical screening. .. More than 100,000 people also agreed to wear activity trackers for a week to carefully measure movement.

Dr. Dwyer and his colleagues set records for more than 90,000 men and women wearing trackers and skipped those with a history of heart disease when they participated in the study.

As confirmed by the trackers, they were divided into four groups according to how many minutes they traveled each week, and how much of this activity was moderate, such as walking, or relatively active, such as jogging. It was.

Finally, researchers collect data from hospitals, collect death records of who out of 90,000 volunteers developed heart disease in the years following their participation in the study, and diagnose their activity habits. Cross check has started.

Not to be surprised by everyone, being active was to prevent heart disease. People in the least active group, who rarely roam or formally exercise, were now more than twice as likely to have heart disease as the most active men and women.

Even if researchers control body composition, smoking, socio-economic status, and other factors, simply moving from the least active group to the less active group has almost 30 risks of heart disease. % Decreased.

Without limit

Researchers have also found that there is no upper limit to profits. Walk 1,100 minutes a week, or more than 2 hours a day (total including both actual exercise and daily activities such as grocery shopping and housework), and work hard for men and women who work more than 50 minutes a week However, there was no increased risk of heart disease. Instead, the group enjoyed the greatest risk savings, with both men and women showing nearly equal benefits.

The results “provide even stronger evidence than previously available,” says Dr. Dwyer, “physical activity, including intense physical activity, is important to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.” I will. The benefit was “about twice what was seen in most self-reported studies.”

However, this study is relevant and shows that active people also happen to have healthy hearts. It does not prove that walking or other activities directly strengthen people’s minds, but only that the two are related.

Dr. Dwire also believes that long-term strenuous exercise may, at some point, be detrimental to the heart, as the number of people in the study who completed a very large amount of strenuous activity was small. He says that possibility needs further scrutiny.

But for most of us, increasing exercise “to a much higher or more active level” should significantly reduce the chances of getting heart disease later, he says. –New York Times