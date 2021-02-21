COVID-19 vaccine doses expected to increase in Hamilton County as March approaches





According to the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio added another 2,611 coronavirus cases and 56 deaths today. Vaccine supply to the region was set to increase further next week as these tough numbers were added to the pandemic total. Vaccine doses will arrive in Hamilton County on Monday or Tuesday. Health experts expect the weekly dose to increase slightly until March. A wave of vaccine delivery is not expected for the rest of winter and early spring. Late winter weather has caused havoc in delivery in many states. The dose of modelna is affected. “We have a backlog of about 6 million vaccinations due to the weather,” said Andy Slavitt, White House Senior Advisor at COVID Response. The Biden administration recommended keeping the clinic open longer to offset the interruptions in snow and ice. According to Kate Schroeder, Regional Vaccine Coordinator for Health Collaboration, there is clearly no need for long hours locally. “Fortunately, we were able to change bookings and use additional inventory in most places, so they didn’t have to cancel,” Schroeder said. The Lincoln Heights and Forest Park Church County Clinic is scheduled for next week. The Corinthian Baptist is ic from 8am to 4pm Wednesday, hosting the Vaccination Clean. You need to qualify and register in advance. Pastor KZ Smith, a church minister, wants the African-American community to be reassured about the efficacy and safety of doses. “We really believe that the vaccine is good and we really hope that the Biden administration can really get the vaccine in a way that contains this virus,” Smith told us. Kroger receives 100 doses per dose 87% of Hamilton County residents remained unvaccinated as of this week. Decisions about Johnson and Johnson were scheduled by the end of the month. Keep in mind that Pfizer and Moderna were ready to ship the day after approval. This is not the case with Johnson & Johnson’s commitment to inoculate 30 million doses nationwide. Schroeder advised that it was best to manage expectations. “If J & J is approved, supply will increase a bit in March,” she said. “But I think the April-May time frame will be a time for more mass vaccinations,” Schroeder explained, which is now a race between vaccinations and variants. Hamilton County alone has 700,000 spectators, that is, spectators who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

