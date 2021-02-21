Ottawa COVID-19: Breaking News on February 21, 2021





Ottawa-Good morning. Here is the latest news about the impact on COVID-19 and Ottawa. Fast facts: Starting Monday, new COVID-19 symptom staff, students, and children will need to be at home from school, even if they have only one symptom of the virus.

Ottawa Bylaws issued 108 tickets to offenders during the blockade of COVID-19

Renfrew County’s top doctors are considering strict new rules for Barry’s Bay due to the proliferation of COVID-19 cases

Gatineau cinemas will be allowed to sell popcorn and other snacks when they reopen next week COVID-19 by Ottawa figures (Ottawa public health data): New COVID-19 Cases: 53 new cases on saturday

53 new cases on saturday Total of COVID-19 cases: 14,269

14,269 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people (past 7 days) : 33.7

: 33.7 Ottawa Positive Rate: 1.8% (February 10-February 16)

1.8% (February 10-February 16) Number of reproductions: 1.04 (7-day average) test: Who should take the test? Ottawa Public Health says there are five reasons to ask for COVID-19 testing. You are showing symptoms of COVID-19.Or

I was infected with a confirmed case of the virus by notification from Ottawa Public Health or contact notification by the COVID Alert app.Or

You live or work in an environment with an outbreak of COVID-19, identified and notified by Ottawa Public Health.Or

You are eligible to be tested as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long Term Care.Or

If you have traveled to the UK or have recently come into contact with someone who has traveled to the UK, get tested immediately (even if you have no symptoms). Where to be tested for COVID-19 in Ottawa: Ottawa has several sites for COVID-19 testing. To make a reservation, please visit: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx Brewer Ottawa Hospital / CHEO Assessment Center: Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Open Monday to Thursday from 8:30 am to 7:30 pm and Friday to Sunday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. National Arts Center COVID-19 Drive-Through Evaluation Center: Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 6 pm

Open 7 days a week from 10 am to 6 pm Moody Care and Test Center : Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3:30 pm

: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 3:30 pm Heron Care and Test Center : Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm

: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm Ray Friel Care and Test Center: Open Monday to Friday from 8am to 4pm COVID-19 Screening Tool: COVID-19 Screening Tool for Students Returning to Face-to-face Class You can find it here.. Symptoms: Classic Symptoms: Fever, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath Other symptoms: Sore throat, dysphagia, loss of new taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, pneumonia, runny nose or stuffy nose of unknown cause Less common symptoms: Unexplained malaise, muscle aches, headaches, delirium, chills, red / inflamed eyes, croup Ottawa Public Health reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday 30thth One day with less than 100 cases of virus. One new death related to the virus has been announced. Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 14,269 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 436 deaths. The Ontario government has updated the COVID-19 screening tool for schools, stating that staff, students, and children must be at home, even if they have only one COVID-19 symptom. New school and childcare screening tools require you to stay home and self-isolate without exception until: They received a negative COVID-19 test result, their symptoms improved without fever, and they feel good enough to go to school.

They receive an alternative diagnosis by a medical professional, or

It’s been 10 days since I had symptoms and I’m feeling better. A statement on the government website states, “If anyone has symptoms of COVID-19 or is waiting for test results after experiencing the symptoms, everyone in your family should be at home.” I will. Ottawa Bylaws officers filed 108 charges against illegal rallies and non-critical businesses held in Ottawa during the 52-day blockade of COVID-19. The Government of Ontario blocked Ottawa and the entire province of Ontario on December 26 to stop the spread of COVID-19. The restrictions included that all non-essential businesses remained closed and there were no gatherings with people outside your household. The blockade and stay-at-home order ended on February 16, and Ottawa moved to the “Orange Restriction” zone of the COVID-19 state framework in Ontario to open during a pandemic. In a statement to CTV News Ottawa, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services stated that officers had filed 108 charges between December 26 and February 15 for violations of state orders. Roger Chapman, director of the Ottawa Articles of Incorporation, said: The top doctors in Renfrew County have not ruled out strict new restrictions on Barry’s Bay due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. The town two hours west of Ottawa has had 27 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the year, while the rest of Renfrew County has only 47 cases in total. “They run about one-third of our cases, but only 12% of the population,” says Dr. Robert Cushman. Deputy Health Officer in Renfrew County. In a statement earlier this week, the health unit stated that the COVID-19 epidemic was primarily within the Barry’s Bay family. The health unit said the area has received frequent complaints from local merchants about customers who do not comply with mask requirements. Gatineau movie enthusiasts will be able to enjoy light meals when the theater reopens on February 26th. On Saturday, the Quebec Department of Health announced that it would be allowed to sell concessions once the theaters in the Orange Zone reopened. Light meals are not allowed to be sold at cinemas in the Red Zone. Gatineau and Utaue will move to the COVID-19 restricted orange zone in Quebec on Monday.

