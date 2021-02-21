Health
A key device in the Covid-19 battle, the pulse oximeter may not work on dark skin
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states that pulse oximeters are limited and risk inaccuracies in certain situations.
Along hindustantimes.com Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
Published on IST at 4:10 pm on February 21, 2021
Because some patients experience dangerously low levels of oxygen, pulse oximeters have become an essential tool for healthcare professionals to combat the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Aam Aadmi party-led Government of Delhi distributed thousands of oximeters to patients isolated at home to check oxygen levels and help minimize pressure on hospitals.
However, according to the US Food and Drug Administration, lightweight devices used to monitor blood oxygen levels can have inaccurate results for people with dark skin. The US federal agency on Friday said pulse oximetry helps calculate blood oxygen levels, but pulse oximeters have limitations and risk inaccuracies in certain situations.
Emphasizes that multiple factors can affect the accuracy of oximeter measurements, including skin pigmentation, skin thickness, skin temperature, current tobacco use, and even nail polish use. Did. “Patients with conditions like Covid-19 who monitor their condition at home need to pay attention to all signs and symptoms of their condition and communicate their concerns to their healthcare providers,” the FDA said in a statement. It is stated in.
Read | The study found heart damage in a Covid-19 patient discharged from the hospital
Elaborating on other signs and symptoms, authorities advised that patients should pay attention to the bluish color of the face, lips, or nails, shortness of breath, chest pain, and pulse rate. “Please note that some patients with low oxygen levels may not show some or all of these symptoms. It is medical care that can diagnose conditions such as hypoxia (hypoxia). Only those who are. “
The FDA’s warning occurs days after the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), citing limited data from a study with few participants, and skin pigmentation affects the accuracy of pulse oximeters. Said there is a possibility. The authors of a study published in December 2020 defined latent hypoxemia as a disruption between arterial oxygen saturation and pulse oximetry almost three times more often in black patients than in white patients. Reported that it was not detected by pulse oximetry.
Thank you for subscribing to our daily newsletter.
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]