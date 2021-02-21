Covid-19 caused an estimated loss of 20.5 million life years worldwide: Study

New Delhi : Estimated life of 20, 507, 518 years COVID-19 In about 81 countries, including India, a study published in the Scientific Reports (Nature Research) journal showed an average of 16 years per death. The Year of Death (YLL) rate is the difference between an individual’s age of death and life expectancy.

Scientists also conducted an analysis based on estimated mortality. As of January 6, 2021, the study states that the lifetime loss rate from pandemics is two to nine times the average YLL rate associated with seasonal influenza. In countries most affected by covid-19, pandemic lifetime loss rates are 2-9 times higher than the average YLL rate associated with seasonal influenza, in the context of other common causes of death worldwide. , 1/4 and 1/2 higher than the YLL rate due to heart disease.

According to the survey results, 44.9% of all YLLs occurred in individuals aged 55 to 75 years, 30.2% occurred in people under 55 years old, and 25% occurred in people aged 75 years or older. In countries where gender records of deaths were available, YLL was 44% higher in men than in women.

“The results support the impact of covid-19 on significant mortality in the elderly,” the authors say. In the 35 countries surveyed, data coverage spans at least 9 months. In these cases, this probably suggests that the complete one is included.Impact of Pandemic In 2020, or at least in its first wave, in other countries these numbers are still rising. The authors, “These results need to be understood in the context of an ongoing evolving pandemic. This study shows the possible impact of covid-19 on the number of years of life lost on January 6, 2021. This is a snapshot of. “

“Estimates of years of life lost can be underestimated because it is difficult to accurately record covid-19-related deaths.” The study was conducted by a group of researchers from several international universities and research centers, including Héctor Pifarréi Arolas (lead author) and Guillem López Casasnovas, lecturers at the UPF Department for Business, Energy and Business. Economics (CRES-UPF).

Researchers from Mikko Myrskylä, Enrique Acosta, and Tim Riffe (Max Planck Institute for Demographic Research, Germany) also participated in the study, which was published in the journal Scientific Reports (Nature Research). Adeline Lo (University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA) and Catia Nicodemo (University of Oxford) are co-funded by the “la Caixa” Foundation. The study was also funded by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council, the Rechelche Society e-Culture, Quebec (Canada), and the Covid-19 Research Response Fund at Oxford University (UK).