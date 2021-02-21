Ontario reports 1,087 new COVID cases on Sunday





The state also reported in today’s update 13 deaths, 62 new hospitalizations and 1,140 recovery.

Public Health Ontario reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 today (February 21st). Today’s report included 13 new deaths, four of whom were residents of long-term care facilities. Of the deaths reported today, one was between 40 and 59 years old, five were between 60 and 79 years old, and seven were over 80 years old. The state has reported 62 new hospitalizations since yesterday and 9 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit. The February 21st update provided by the state public health agency also reported the following data: 1,140 new collections

10,371 active cases, down from yesterday’s 10,437

Currently, 660 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ontario, down from the 699 reported yesterday. Public Health Ontario said over the weekend that more than 10% of hospitals in the state did not report daily bed surveys. This can affect the numbers reported in today’s update.

There are 277 COVID patients in the intensive care unit (up from 263) and 181 COVID patients on the ventilator (even yesterday).

The state reported yesterday that 48,178 tests were processed, resulting in a 2.7% positive rate.

Another 17,307 tests are still under investigation and / or processing. To date, 10.6 million tests have been completed.

Of the 1,087 new cases reported today, 344 are from Toronto, 156 are from Peel, 122 are from the York region, and 49 are from Simco-Mascoca.

There are 131 outbreaks in long-term care facilities, 78 in retirement homes, and 38 in hospitals.

Of the cases reported today, there are 196 under the age of 19, 414 between the ages of 20 and 39, 315 between the ages of 40 and 59, 127 between the ages of 60 and 79, and 36 over the age of 80. Variants of concern The state reported 391 laboratory-confirmed cases of a British mutant of COVID-19 (B.1.1.7).

The state reported nine cases of B.1.351 (also known as a South African variant).

The state reported a case of P.1, a mutant strain that occurred in Brazil.

According to Public Health Ontario, there is a delay between sampling and the tests required to identify mutants of concern. As a result, the report is subject to change and may differ from the number of publicly reported past cases. February 21 Vaccine Update: There were 16,404 Vaccine dose for COVID-19 administered On February 20, it decreased from 21,295 managed on February 18.

As of 8 pm on February 20, the state reported that 556,533 doses of the vaccine against COVID-19 had been given.

A total of 235,922 people have been fully vaccinated and have been vaccinated twice every few weeks. Public Health Ontario has identified 293,086 COVID-19s and reported 275,854 recovery and 6,861 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, of which 3,853 were individuals living in long-term care facilities. The cumulative average incidence of the state is 1,971.7 cases per 100,000 people in Ontario. The weekly incidence in Ontario was 48.6 per 100,000 from February 11 to 17, with an average weekly incidence of 56.4 per 100,000 from February 5 to February 11. It has decreased by 13.8% compared to the day. .. On Friday, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit rReported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the community.. Since the start of the pandemic, local health units have identified 6,099 cases of COVID-19, of which 5,400 have recovered and 184 have died. There are 472 active, lab-identified cases of COVID-19 in the area, most of which are in Simcoe County. Twenty-two Simcoe County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19. According to the Health Unit, 171 local cases were tested positive for COVID-19 variant UK B.1.1.7 of concern, and an additional 158 cases were screened positive (waiting for confirmation test). ). The weekly incidence of Simcoe Muskoka is about 36 per 100,000, a 20% decrease from 45 per 100,000 a week ago. For a breakdown of the latest cases of the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos