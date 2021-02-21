Ebola kills four in the Democratic Republic of the Congo





Credit: CC0 public domain

Four people were killed by the hemorrhagic Ebola virus during a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, officials said Sunday, warning that people are resisting measures to contain a highly contagious disease. “We have already registered six cases of Ebola. We have lost four infected people,” Eugene Syalita, state health minister in North Kivu, eastern DRC, told AFP since the epidemic revived this month. Told. Syalita said one died on Friday, another on Saturday, and the other two in early February. He added that two patients are being treated at the Ebola Treatment Center in Katwa, near the main city of Butembo. Syalita complained that the local population did not take the new outbreak seriously enough. “Some families have categorically refused to disinfect their homes or hold dignified and safe funerals,” the doctor said. “People still don’t understand that Ebola has recurred. Everything is still unclear.” A vaccination drive began last Monday, but as in past outbreaks, people in the area suspected the presence of Ebola and refused to take steps aimed at checking for the spread of Ebola. I will. Sick person Do not wash the dead. The 10th epidemic, declared on August 1, 2018, was finally eradicated on June 25, last year, after being exacerbated by ongoing armed conflict and resistance to anti-Ebola measures. More than 2,200 deaths have been recorded, and the history of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo since the emergence of a tragic fist named after the river of the former Belgian colonial, then known as Zaire, in 1976. Is considered to be the most serious of all. The eleventh outbreak of the virus, believed to inhabit bats, was declared in November after killing 55 people in northwestern Ecatal. Also occurs in Guinea Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst case, unstoppable bleeding.It is transmitted through close contact with Body fluid, And those who live with or care for the patient are at greatest risk. Funerals often wash, touch, and kiss the body, which can transmit Ebola, and the excrement may contain particularly high levels of live virus. The virus has also resurfaced in Guinea, killing the first five. Outbreak Since the 2013-16 epidemic, more than 11,300 people have died in West Africa in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. The United States said last week that it would work with the affected governments and the World Health Organization on the outbreak. “The world can’t afford to go in the opposite direction. We must do our best to respond quickly and effectively,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki said in a statement. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: Because people’s “resistance” measures (February 21, 2021) obtained February 21, 2021 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-ebola-death-toll-dr-congo The number of deaths from Ebola has reached four in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

