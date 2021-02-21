IDPH has not reported additional COVID-19 deaths for 2 consecutive days





Restaurants and communities are left for good. At Chris: A sign of the times. Bonanza Steakhouse is rising as an option-auction. It’s just one of the four restaurants in Block this week. >> It was a good long ride. Chris: After COVID-19, it was Bonanza’s death. BEAVERDALE’S SAINTS PUB & PATIO is also blocked. Both use companies that say they are auctioning two restaurants outside central Iowa. One company’s four auctions, Bonanza partner Rod Converse in just one week, pandemic murdered Bonanza’s business model despite fierce fighting >> COVID works in more buffet segments than other restaurants Did. And many of our customers are elderly and they don’t go there. They are playing it safely. And I think they will be so for a long time. >> We’re still looking for a 15-20% permanently closed rat Chris: Head Jessica Dunker of the Iowa Restaurant Association says it’s better than some states, but Iowa restaurants still hurt. However, there is a lot of optimism in the deployment of vaccines. >> As soon as people are comfortable, we think there will be an explosion. >> I think there is demand for pent-up. At the end of the day, as soon as people feel safe, I resume activity. Chris: Jeff Kappen, a business professor at Drake University, said the hospitality industry could take years to fully recover, but the Des Moines region could have benefits. >> Des Moines is a hub FO activity in the region, cultural events and competitions are tournaments and events that bring people to the region of the capital. I think it helps TH recover a little faster. Chris: Dunker says while there are signs that the building is being reclaimed. Her worried restaurant may not return to some rural towns of Iowa. >> Declining Population Aging-Population, Aging, which is not attractive to anyone trying to open a new restaurant. Chris: And closing a restaurant is never easy. >> Really, it’s like losing a family.Chris: He wants to thank his business partner

IDPH has not reported additional COVID-19 deaths for 2 consecutive days Updated: February 21, 2021 10:20 am CST

The Iowa Public Health Service on Sunday reported 423 new COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, with no additional deaths. Twenty-four hours ago, the Department of Health reported a total of 358,957 deaths, a total of 5,336 deaths. Iowa reports that 574,835 COVID-19 vaccines were given and 143,666 people received both. The 14-day positive rate in Iowa was 4.4%, with a 7-day average of 4.0%. According to data from the Ministry of Health, 1,302,280 viruses were tested and 2,656,249 were tested in Iowa. Currently, 229 patients are hospitalized for COVID-19, down from 238 the day before. Iowa reports 58 patients in the ICU and 27 patients on mechanical ventilation. Twenty-one care facilities in Iowa have reported outbreaks of COVID-19. The health department has reported 602 positive cases and 400 recoverys between residents and staff at these facilities. The state has reported the deaths of 2,139 long-term care facilities.

