



The patient’s reaction was immediate — smiling, applauding, and some raising their fists — celebrating an instant “concert”. Some were surprised to find that it was a fiddle doctor. “Playing music here helps to forget the patient’s sense of joy and pain,” said Rachid Arous, a patient recovering from COVID-19. “That is wonderful.” During downtime away from medical care, Ciara enthusiastically plays the violin and is also a member of a group called the “Pepper Band.” “My goal is to use music to treat corona (virus) patients who are ill and suffering from loneliness. This is their first enemy,” Siala told The Associated Press on Saturday. Siala is currently playing regularly in the hospital when she has time. The music of Ciara walking down the hallway with a violin is useful not only for patients but also for healthcare professionals. Over the past few months, they have been under pressure as the number of virus-related hospitalizations surged earlier this year. But the violin is not the only country that brings hope to North African countries. Tunisia shows signs of a decrease in the virus. Recently, it recorded one of the lowest new infection rates in a few weeks. According to the Ministry of Health, 725 new positive cases were detected on Thursday in a population of nearly 12 million, compared to a peak of more than 4,100 new cases in mid-January. Similarly, the number of deaths dropped from an average of 70 to 35 per day, the peak of 103 deaths a month ago. Oxygen beds are less crowded than they used to be, as many patients are being treated at home, with the exception of the still-crowded intensive care unit. Currently, 1,264 Tunisians are hospitalized. Of these, 287 are in the intensive care unit and 111 are on ventilators. The country is also expected to receive the first delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this month. These are part of the COVAX Global Vaccination Program for Developing Countries and a broader arrangement with the Africa CDC, which Tunisia expects to deliver as many as 7 million doses in the coming months. Meanwhile, the patient can rely on Ciara to bring hope and resilience with his bow stroke. “He plays to entertain us a little almost every day. I pray that God will protect him. I hope that God will protect you from this illness.” “I Wants to be healthy and out of this place, that’s what I want. “ Bouazza Ben Bouazza contributed to this report from Tunis. Copyright 2021 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without permission.

