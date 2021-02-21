Drinking Advice After Vaccination with Covid – All Other Expectations

Deployment of Coronavirus vaccine As several new high-dose vaccine centers open their doors, the jab is set to accelerate in the coming weeks and is on track.

As of February 16, 15,576,107 people had received the first dose of the vaccine, and by the same date, 546,165 first doses had been given, for a total of 16,122,272 people. Currently, more than 4 out of 5 people in the group over 80 are vaccinated.

But can I take it before vaccination, how fast is my immunity and have side effects? Disassembled below …

Can I drink alcohol after the Covid vaccine?

Experts say that alcohol is unlikely to affect your health after vaccination, but with great care, some alcohol charities recommend leaving the vaccine. Masu 2 weeks before drinking..

Dr. Fiona Sim, chair of the independent medical advisory board of the alcohol charity Drinkaware, said: “We recommend that you do not drink alcohol at least two days ago, at least two weeks.” To ensure that your immune system responds to the vaccine and does its best to protect you. , Was vaccinated. “

She is also a senior clinical advisor to the NHS England and a visiting professor at the University of Bedfordshire.

She added that the most important thing is to get vaccinated-and that applies not only to Teetotalists but also to heavy drinkers.

How long does it take to develop immunity?

The UK Public Health Service states that it will take “weeks” to develop immunity after Covid vaccination. This is advice shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an influential equivalent in the United States.

Looking at the study data for the three Covid-19 vaccines currently approved for use in the United Kingdom, “you can see a clear difference after three weeks,” said a professor of global health research at Oxford University. Trudie Lang said.

How much immunity / protection do you have after the first dose?

The subject of vaccination has been the focus of much debate. In December, former Prime Minister Tony Blair urged the government to give as many people as possible the first dose of the Covid vaccine, rather than keeping inventory, to ensure sufficient doses for the second dose. did. Both the Pfizer-Biontech and Oxford University-Astrazeneca vaccines require two doses, Blair said, which could help the country get out of the blockade and “substantial immunity” on the first dose. Said that

Professor Anthony Harnden, Vice-Chairman of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI), said at this stage that data primarily related to Pfizer’s jabs are available. A “significant percentage” of patients are protected after the first dose..

“I’ve just quit JCVI and are looking at these real-time vaccine efficacy numbers. It’s still in its infancy, but it seems that the initial dosing strategy has proven to be good,” said Professor Hahnden. Says.

He said early results seemed to justify the decision to delay the second dose in order to give more first jabs more quickly.

“Partial immunity occurs after the first dose and some protection is seen 12 days after the first dose, but the best immunity is 7 days after the second dose,” said a member of the Human Medicine Commission. Professor Sir Munir Pirmohamed said. (CHM).

A second dose, 21 days after the first dose, can be expected to be fully vaccinated 7 days later. This means that immunity can be expected 28 days after the first dose.

However, Dr. Pancania says it may catch the virus after vaccination. This means that if you are clinically vulnerable or shielded, it is important to continue your precautions.

“No vaccine offers 100% vaccination, so it’s unlikely that you’ll be vaccinated even after you’ve been vaccinated,” he says. “The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 95% effective, which means that about 5% of people are unprotected. This is more likely if you are old or already immunocompromised. Others may still get sick, but not as seriously as they would have been without the vaccine. “

Can I go out, go to work, or hug my grandchildren?

No. Vaccines have been shown to protect against serious illnesses, but not from infections, says Professor Lang. Therefore, you should continue to follow social distance guidelines after vaccination.

These guidelines can only be lifted after a sufficient proportion of older and vulnerable people in the UK have been vaccinated.

If I already have Covid, do I need a vaccine?

Okay. Reinfection from Covid-19 It is rare, and a recent study of health care workers by the UK Public Health Service found that in most cases immunity lasted at least 5 months (probably longer, 5 months was the duration of the study). ).

However, experts still recommend vaccination because it is not possible to tell if you are immune just by being infected with the virus.

“Reinfection with COVID-19 is possible, but [and a] Whether or not you are already infected with COVID-19, you need to provide the vaccine, “says the CDC.

Does the vaccine stop me from infecting others with Covid?

Simply put, we really don’t know. While it is true that vaccines prevent life-threatening illnesses, none of the three approved vaccines (Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech) have proven to be able to completely prevent the virus. The transmission is the same.

“Even if vaccinated, you can develop a mild infection that can infect others,” said Dr. Barrat Pancania, a senior consultant for infectious disease management at the University of Exeter. I have.

Clinical trials of the Covid vaccine have shown that the risk of getting the virus is significantly reduced, but some people can still get the disease and spread the disease. “It may prevent you from getting infected, but it’s not 100 percent certain at this point,” Dr. Pancania adds.

This uncertainty may be the result of the rate at which the vaccine was developed. Usually, trials look at the recipient of the vaccine for a long period of time to show whether the vaccine is infected with the virus as well as whether it has become ill before it is widely used. Coronavirus vaccines can at least reduce infection, but it is premature to know for sure or to what extent.

“Evidence of pudding is being tested. We will know better when we actually test these with real people,” says Dr. Pancania.

In fact, this means that even if the coronavirus vaccine is deployed, precautionary measures such as social distance, wearing masks, and hand washing will continue to be prioritized.

Do I still need to be tested for Covid after vaccination?

Yes, if you still have symptoms after receiving both vaccines, you will need to be tested. This returns to the idea that the virus can be transmitted even after being vaccinated.

“Healthcare professionals are very interested in testing infected people after vaccination because they can help with research to see if the vaccine is working,” says Dr. Pancania. He adds that your test results are not affected by the vaccine because the dose is too low to count as an infection.

Are there any side effects?

There are many rumors about the side effects of coronavirus vaccines, most of which are false. As a starting point, the NHS website lists a variety of side effects to watch out for. They are usually calm and disappear naturally quickly. They include:

The NHS website states that it is okay to take painkillers if you have side effects.

Of all European countries, Norway offers the most cautious approach to vaccine deployment.Norwegian authorities said 23 people died in the country Immediately after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Thirteen of these deaths have been autopsied, according to the Norwegian Medical Agency, suggesting that common side effects may contribute to the serious response of frail elderly people. I am.

Severe allergic reactions to the Covid vaccine in the UK are extremely rare. Last year, the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial was discontinued after participants suffered side effects. However, clinical trials are not uncommon, and the vaccine was approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) last year.

UK health professionals still agree that vaccination is much safer than no vaccination.

Does the vaccine give me Covid symptoms?

No. Like flu shots and other vaccinations, vaccines can have some minor side effects (see above). But it doesn’t give you Covid-19 or its symptoms.

“Some people have reported mild reactions such as fever and a little sickness,” says Professor Lang. “But that doesn’t mean you have Covid. And it’s the same as a regular flu vaccine. The vaccine isn’t alive.”

Do I still need to wear a mask?

Okay.In fact, the experts say we Wear a mask The same is true after 2021. This is because it takes months to ensure that people in urgent need of protection (healthcare workers, the elderly, people with severe basic health) are vaccinated. Some studies have linked populations with high mask wear rates to populations with low infection rates.

A recent study published in Health Affairs compared coronavirus infection rates before and after mask mandates in 15 states and the District of Columbia. It was found that compulsory mask wearing led to a decrease in the daily growth rate of Covid-19, which became more apparent over time. In the first five days after the Mask Mandate was issued, the daily growth rate was down 0.9 points compared to the five days before the Mandate. In three weeks, daily growth fell by 2 percentage points.

“It will take a very long time before we can be fully convinced that the country’s population has been vaccinated, the virus’s activity has dropped significantly, and we no longer need to wear masks,” Pancania said. The doctor says.

He explains that the main function of the vaccine is to prevent the death of vulnerable people. The second is to try to reduce the number of infected people. The third (virus removal) only occurs after achieving the first two goals. As Dr. Pancania sees, we may never really eliminate the virus, adding that “a few years away from that point.”

