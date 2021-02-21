Description: How much exercise do you need to improve your heart health?

Grecchan Reynolds Screenplay Work

The more you do, the better, but even gentle exercise, such as walking, benefits cardiovascular health, and big new research has been found.

A promising new study of the link between physical activity and cardiovascular disease suggests that if you need a healthy heart, the more you exercise. People who exercise frequently and stay active, whether they exercise for a few minutes a day or walk for hours a week, are far less likely to develop heart disease than those who do little. I understand.

Large studies relying on objective data on exercise from more than 90,000 adults have increased evidence that almost all physical activity appears to be good for cardiovascular health and there is no clear upper limit to profits. It confirms that.

Of course, we know that for generations, active people tend to have a strong heart. In the late 1940s and early 1950s, British epidemiologist Jeremy Morris said that a British bus conductor who walked down the aisles or climbed stairs in a two-story car could have a heart attack. Famously discovered that it is about half. The bus driver who sat all day.

Since then, countless epidemiological studies have revealed a similar link between physical activity and cardiovascular problems. In most cases, more physical activity is closely associated with a reduced risk of heart disease. In other words, people with a lot of movement tended to be people with a strong heart and arteries.

However, some of those studies and some of the others had limitations. As the amount and intensity of people’s exercise increased, their benefits to the mind peaked or even plummeted. Some studies suggest that years of intense, long-term training appear to contribute to an increased risk of heart problems, suggesting that excessive exercise can damage the heart. I am. However, these studies were generally small and focused on a specific group of people, such as male Masters athletes.

However, even large epidemiological studies on exercise and heart health often rely on self-reports on people’s memory and exercise habits, which is not always accurate.

Therefore, some aspects of the relationship between physical activity and cardiovascular health remain unclear. Can I exercise too much for my heart? Do men and women reduce the risk of the same cardiovascular disease from the same amount of physical activity? How much do we actually move around during the day?

These questions were of interest to Dr. Terence Dwyer, Professor Emeritus of Epidemiology at Oxford University. England, And his colleagues have long studied the interaction between lifestyle and risk of illness. And they knew at the UK Biobank a potential source of increased clarity about possible answers.

UK Biobank is a huge database of health and lifestyle information about more than 500,000 adult men and women in the United Kingdom. Since 2006, these volunteers have provided blood, urine, and saliva samples for genetic and medical tests, completed long questionnaires about their lives, and completed complete health and medical screening. .. More than 100,000 people also agreed to wear an activity tracker for a week to carefully measure movement.

Dr. Dwyer and his colleagues set records for more than 90,000 men and women wearing trackers and skipped those with a history of heart disease when they participated in the study. They divided them into four groups, moved weekly for a total of minutes, and as confirmed by trackers, how much of this activity was moderate, such as walking, and relatively active, such as jogging. was.

Finally, researchers collect data from hospitals, collect mortality records of 90,000 volunteers who develop heart disease within a few years of participating in the study, and diagnose and activity habits. Matching has started.

Not surprisingly, being active was to prevent heart disease. People in the least active group, who rarely roam or formally exercise, were now more than twice as likely to have heart disease as the most active men and women. Even when researchers control factors such as body composition, smoking, and socio-economic status, simply moving from the least active group to the less active group reduces the risk of heart disease by almost 30%. Did.

Researchers have also found that there is no upper limit to profits. Men and women who exercise the most and often exercise for 1,100 minutes a week, more than 2 hours a day (including both actual exercise and daily activities such as grocery shopping and housework). More than 50 minutes a week, there was no increased risk of heart problems. Instead, the group enjoyed the greatest risk savings, with both men and women showing nearly equal benefits.

The results “provide even stronger evidence than previously available” that “physical activity, including active physical activity, is important to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease,” Dr. Dwyer said. say. The benefit was “about twice what was found in most self-reported studies.”

However, this study is relevant and shows that active people also happen to have healthy hearts. It does not prove that walking or other activities directly strengthen people’s minds, but only that the two are related. Dr. Dwire also believes that long-term strenuous exercise may, at some point, be detrimental to the heart, as the number of people in the study who completed a very large amount of strenuous activity was small. He says that possibility needs further scrutiny.

But for most of us, increasing exercise “to a much higher or more active level” should significantly reduce the chances of getting heart disease later, he says.