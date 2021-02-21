Health
“I really don’t think we’re going to reach true herd immunity,” says Dr. Scott Gottlieb.
Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on Sunday that he did not believe that “we would never reach true herd immunity.”
“I don’t think we’re going Reach a true flock Immunity. I don’t like measles Or it is where smallpox disappears. COVID will continue to circulate at low levels. “ Gottlieb told CBS Margaret Brennan about “Face the Nation.” (Related: “We’re behind”: 35 million coronavirus vaccines sitting on the shelves, claimed by former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb)
“Hopefully we will continue Vaccination of vulnerable people Due to the large population, hospitalization, severe illness, This will kill you, “Gottlieb said.
Gottlieb said the virus would continue to spread, and the virus strain England, South Africa And Brazil It may be “more popular here in the United States.” Gottlieb also said the COVID-19 strain should be ready as autumn approaches.
According to Gottlieb, Pfizer and other vaccine makers are trying to update their vaccines and create boosters for the COVID-19 strain.
“We have time to resolve this. We can see that the CDC is investing a lot of resources and sequences to discover these new variants. So we have time, “Gottlieb said. “”I think we have In spring and summer Solve this and prepare Much better in the fall. “
Gottlieb said the virus is “tragic” to the country, but people think it “should be optimistic.”
“”I think we will continue See infection rate Decline in spring And summer, “said Gottlieb. “Now they are falling Quite dramatically. I think these trends will continue in the future. Create a new variant New risk. “
“There is adequate defense immunity,” Gottlieb said, as about one-third of the country is infected and vaccination coverage is rising.
“When it reaches about 40% Of the population Some kind of protection Immunity — You don’t have Herd immunity for that reason Continue the transfer, But it is transferred in Much slower rate. And that’s what we now have all over the country, “Gottlieb said.
