Hadassah: 32-year-old mother and her foetation die of COVID-19

“My daughter was pulled out of us in her thirties with four children,” her mother Roni Siani told Channel 13. “She was a flower.”
Ben Shitrit, a resident of Givat Zeev, was admitted to the hospital last Tuesday when he began to experience dyspnea. Her condition deteriorated rapidly until she suffered from multiple organ failure.
Interdisciplinary medical teams have worked to treat her, the hospital said, including carrying out long-term resuscitation efforts. The 30-week-old foetation she was carrying gave birth by emergency caesarean section to save it.
Despite the heroic work of the staff when their mother was connected to the ECMO machine, they eventually both died. She had no underlying medical condition.
Ben Citrit was set aside to rest on Sunday afternoon at Hal Hamenuchot in Jerusalem.
During the funeral, her husband and children shouted at her body and praised her.
“You were a brave woman,” said her husband, Yehuda. “A week ago you told me you had a dream of your funeral … I ask for your forgiveness, I love you, I love everything you want from them I promise to give my children. “
He asked, “What would I do without you?” He asked his deceased wife from heaven to pray for her family.
Hadassah said his staff were also very emotional about the loss.
“The entire Hadasa team shares the deep sorrow of the family,” the statement read.
Last week, a 25-week-old foetation died at Samsung Asta Ashdod University Hospital after being infected with COVID-19 by her mother. The foetation was infected with the virus through what is called a vertical transmission. In other words, the mother actually transmitted the baby through the placenta.
This was the first foetation to die in such a way in Israel.
According to Professor Arnon Wiznitzer, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Petah Tikva’s Rabin Medical Center-Baylinson Campus, so far, between 1% and 3% of cases worldwide, pregnant mothers are directly I’m infecting my baby with a virus.
The country was opened Vaccination of pregnant women
After it was revealed last month that this third wave of coronavirus was hitting young people. In recent months, dozens of pregnant women have been hospitalized, several babies have given birth prematurely, and mothers have a hard time surviving in the intensive care unit.
Currently, 50 pregnant women or women who have recently given birth are hospitalized for the virus.
In previous waves, pregnant women were not considered at high risk for serious cases of coronavirus.
Health experts believe that an increase in the number of young people catching the coronavirus is associated with mutations in the United Kingdom. The gene sequences of several pregnant Israeli women revealed that they were infected with the mutant.
Earlier this month, when three pregnant women were in critical condition at the hospital at the same time at the Hemek Medical Center, Dr. Reid Salim, the director of the delivery ward, called on the women to be vaccinated.
“Pregnant women and women planning to become pregnant are advised to be vaccinated against the coronavirus immediately,” he warned.
“The dilemma of vaccination is understandable, but not justified,” said Dr. Ortal Neeman of Gynecology and Obstetrics in Asta on Sunday. “To date, no woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel after the second vaccination.”
She called on the women to “take care of themselves and your foetation. Any deliberations carry the potential for unnecessary infection.”
Ben Citrit is reportedly hesitant about preventive contact during pregnancy.
