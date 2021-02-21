Healthcare workers are exhausted and frustrated

San Francisco – Almost a year after a life-changing pandemic, many Americans are tired of wearing masks, longing to return to normal, and suffering from the US dying from about 500,000 COVID-19s. Paralyzed by the constant flow of numbers to exceed.

Healthcare professionals don’t want to hear that.

They work for hours in constant death and suffering, are on vacation, sick and exhausted, and there are no real signs of when the pandemic will last.

“There is certainly visible fatigue on the part of healthcare professionals. Tired of COVID, tired of people who ignore public health guidance, get sick, postpone another vacation or something else. I’m hoping to postpone it, “said Eric Shioe Pena. A doctor in the emergency room that runs the COVID-19 field hospital on Staten Island, New York. “I’ve told people who appreciate this.” When you go out to public places, tell yourself and everyone you know to wear a mask. Please do not applaud or give me baked goods. I don’t need any of it. You need to wear a mask to prevent infection with COVID. “

Labor was sacrificed.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention almost records 409,000 coronavirus cases and 1,438 deaths among healthcare professionals Nationwide, the agency admits that the data is incomplete. According to a late December report by Kaiser Health News and The Guardian The death toll was close to 3,000..

With the arrival of the vaccine in mid-December, health care workers at the forefront of vaccination are no longer worried.

Michael Dinault, a doctor in the emergency room at the Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, California, recalls the joy and relief of a colleague being vaccinated. He said there were some photos posted online of the photos they shot that could have helped convince some people that the vaccine was safe.

But Daigault also remembers being indignant at seeing his Los Angeles County colleagues ignoring health advice. Infections piled up and the area became the center of the COVID-19 disaster during the winter.

“Last year was very frustrating for me as I worked on most of the major holidays such as July 4th Anniversary, Labor Day and Thanksgiving, except Christmas,” said Daigault. Says. “Hearing the radio driving,” Don’t get together on holidays, or it will contribute to the spread. ” And last year it seemed that Los Angelenos celebrated every holiday. “

Louisiana, by far the most populous county in the United States, The number of cases of coronavirus is 1.18 million and the number of deaths is about 20,000., More than double the total of other counties.It caused concern Long-term mental health impacts on healthcare professionals There and in other highly affected areas.

Burnout Syndrome, Healthcare Leave

Julita Mir, an infectious disease specialist and chief medical officer at Community Care Cooperative in Boston, said she and her colleagues are drawing power from their commitment to serving the community in clinics with the majority of low-income patients. Said.

She has seen quite a few nurses, medical assistants and doctors take leave to take care of sick families and children who could not attend school directly. In the COVID-19 burnout she noticed, Mir wonders what will happen to her life and when she will get there.

“It makes me want to cry when I think of a new variant that the vaccine I got a month ago could be so different that it wouldn’t work in six months,” she said. “At least you have to expect it to provide some protection.”

Even if the United States becomes the first country to reach 500,000 COVID deaths – The actual number was 497,823 as of Sunday morning EST. – From reduced cases, hospitalizations and deaths to improved vaccine deployment and production, there are signs that the pandemic may be mitigating.

In this hopeful scenario Appearance of coronavirus mutants Scramble a picture of what the near future will look like.

Will most students be able to return to school in the coming weeks, or will they continue to learn distance due to the proliferation of infectious diseases caused by variants? CDC reported Over 1,500 COVID-19 cases Caused by variants, most of them are from the United Kingdom.

When will all Americans have access to the vaccine soon? The answer was the moving goal of President Joe Biden’s timeline, shifting from April to late July at the earliest.

The CDC predicts that the first highly contagious mutant identified in the UK could become a major US strain by the end of March. The first mutants found in South Africa and Brazil are both believed to be somewhat resistant to the vaccine and have been detected in this country as well as domestic mutants.

Some public health experts said the variant caused a spring surge and withstood a post-holiday surge in early January, when an average of about 250,000 new infections per week peaked in early January. We are concerned that it may negate much of the profits we have earned. That number is currently around 67,000, well above the average of some 40,000 ranges in August and September.

It is not yet clear when the United States, which reports more than twice as many cases and deaths as other countries, will occur on March 11, 2020, the first anniversary of the coronavirus outbreak being declared a pandemic. Hold a health crisis.

“The curve ball is a variant, but I don’t think it’s big enough to hit the pitch,” said Dr. Robert Wachter of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine. “They are coming and growing, but the good news is the main thing we see, the ones we are worried about are the UK ones, and the vaccines are basically just like the old viruses. It works, so the only question is whether you can vaccinate enough people fast enough to stay ahead of the variant. “

Optimistic reasons in reality

After having problems with the late start of the vaccination program, the United States increased its pace, Inoculate about 43 million people18 million of them, both in the shots needed. With a dose distribution of 13.5 million times a week, the promise of 100 million shots in Biden’s first 100-day office seems easy to achieve and, in fact, may be too conservative. Critics said it wasn’t enough to stay ahead of the variant, with a goal of 2 to 3 million shots a day.

Public health experts are optimistic about the upcoming approval of Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine, a one-shot that will be of great benefit when trying to reach distant communities. It provides a valuable tool that requires only normal refrigeration. Another vaccine from the Maryland company Novavax may be at the next stage of the pipeline, and the discovery that the Pfizer vaccine is 85% effective from the first dose could also increase supply.

Vaccines other than those produced by Pfizer and Moderna “were not allowed to sunbathe by the media because of their reduced effectiveness against mutants,” Daignault said. But what they missed was that all vaccines reduced serious illness and death from all variants. “

Wachter is also bullish on the still preliminary findings from studies showing that infected people need only one shot of the vaccine to get full protection. It can release millions of rare doses.

Although more than 28 million Americans have been reported infected with the coronavirus, Some researchers said the actual amount was four times that amount, About 110 million people. This is mainly because so many cases are asymptomatic and many infected people have not been tested.

People infected with COVID-19 are presumed to have high levels of immunity based on the low number of known reinfections. Between 110 million people who may have been infected with the virus and 43 million people who have at least some protection from the vaccine, “you are down enough to prevent the mutant from taking off in the way we fear. There are people who are insensitive enough to create pressure, “said Wachter.

Anyway, CDC director Rochelle Walensky and other members of the Biden administration emphasize the need for vigilance and adherence to well-known practices such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance.

Kenthorpe, a professor of health policy at Emory University in Atlanta, said the importance of a consistent message from the federal government during a crisis cannot be exaggerated.

“It looks simple at first glance, but it’s a dramatic departure from last year. There’s a clear message,” Thorpe said. “The Biden administration says this is a reality and the problem will get worse before it improves. It just makes people understand that this should not be underestimated, it’s not a hoax, The numbers are real, but we can use social distances and masks to reduce communication. “

Reach out to underserved communities

At the state and local levels, experts are seeing signs of danger in some governments Release restrictions and mask obligations..Influential model of the Institute for Health Metrics, University of Washington 589,000 expected to die by June 1, A pessimistic reminder of the damage that COVID-19 continues to do.

The prediction takes into account the effects of vaccines that require the United States to reach distant, passive populations in order to achieve the approximately 80% protection required for herd immunity.

Cioe-Peña and Mir, who speak Spanish and tend to be diverse patient populations, say that the best way to connect with a hesitant community is through trusted leaders such as pastors, teachers and doctors in local clinics. say. It may also be helpful to have a vaccine education session in the native language of the immigrant.

“You can’t throw a vaccination center into a poor area and say,’Get in, let’s do it,'” said Cioe-Peña. “You really need to engage with leaders, explain the process and facilitate registration, otherwise you won’t be able to engage with them either.”

According to Mir, most patients may be left behind without outreach because they do not have a computer or lack the skills to book vaccinations online. Some people are distrustful of the vaccine, as an 85-year-old Puerto Rican man suggested finding an older person to line up first in his clinic. She explained in Spanish why he should be shot, and he agreed.

Mir found an unnoticed disgust while talking to the immigrant nursing home staff.

“I had the following question:” Does the vaccine contain pork or animal foods? In my religion, I can’t eat or drink anything related to animals, so I’m not going to vaccinate, “Mir said. “These are things I’ve never encountered. They don’t trust their government and I think it’s hiding something.”

These are some of the challenges the United States faces in implementing the largest vaccination campaign in history, hoping to thwart the procession towards the death of 600,000 COVID-19 people. It’s too late to avoid reaching 500,000, more than double the number reported in Brazil. This is the second on the solemn list.

Looking back on his grandfather’s participation in the D-Day invasion during World War II, Dyno called the 500,000 milestone “painful.” This is a conflict that claimed the lives of about 405,000 US military personnel.

“There are a lot of pictures of him on the wall,” Daigault said. “And when I go to work every day, I look at those pictures and say,” This is my D-Day. This is our generation’s D-Day. This is our fight. “