Health
The new county committee aims to address racial disparities in health care – The Mercury News
In Santa Clara County, residents identified as Latino Americans are blamed for the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for half of all cases. This is far from the county’s population, which is only about 25% Latino.
Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had a disproportionate impact on the color community. However, the health consequences of widening racial inequality are not limited to viruses, but the county wants a new community committee to address some of the root causes.
The Racial and Health Disparity Community Committee has the county supervisor Susan Elenberg, which includes Campbell, West San Jose, and San Jose’s Cambrian and Barbank districts in District 4, and Cupertino, Saratoga, Palo Alto and their in District 5. Invented by Joe Simitian, which includes some. Sunnyvale and San Jose.
“Government obligations have left some community members permanently,” Elenberg said, as protests intensified nationwide after several unarmed blacks were killed by police last summer. The system gaps in the system need to be monitored very closely. ” “
The oversight committee declared racism a public health crisis in August.
In the United States, racial disparities in health come in many forms. For example, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, white residents are less likely to develop HIV, diabetes, and heart disease than people of color.
There are various reasons for these disparities. Racial disparities in socio-economic status and systematic barriers to colored races often lead to higher risk factors for health. For example, the CDC cites a 2010 survey that found a high proportion of Hispanics living near highways. Therefore, poor air quality can cause a high rate of health problems.
However, the healthcare system itself is also involved in these health consequences. Elenberg points out the fact that people of color are less likely to be taken seriously by health care professionals and often suffer from lack of care.
Simitian, chair of the county’s health and hospital committee, said it is difficult to change social forces, but the health care system relies on policies and practices that can be shaped to eliminate harmful practices. It was.
“We consider the healthcare system to be a solution to our healthcare needs, but we were really trying to ask ourselves if the healthcare system was not part of the solution, but part of the problem. “.” Saimitian said.
This is not the first time county leaders have called for the role of race in determining the health of its inhabitants. For the past decade, the Public Health Service and the Supervisory Board have conducted professional health assessments for various racial and ethnic groups throughout the county. Simitian, who sponsored the Asia-Pacific health assessment, said the study demonstrated how significant differences between and within groups were.
“For example, the health of the Vietnamese community in Santa Clara County is very different from the health and health of community members in South Asia,” said Simitian.
The new board will focus on county-managed health care, including three county-provided or contracted hospitals, clinics, and other medical services.
“This will be an opportunity to look at the results of our healthcare system honestly and without apology and take very difficult steps to make a fundamental change,” Elenberg said.
Simitian said the board will consider issues such as unconscious prejudices, institutionalized practices and practices that “do not always serve the entire community equally.” He said questions such as how best to communicate with a very diverse linguistic and cultural people are important in South Bay.
The board of directors consists of 11 members. Five community members with county medical experience, two members representing a community clinic, one member of a mental health organization, two members representing Medi-Cal, one of a racial judiciary group Is a member of. Elenberg said he hopes the group can start the meeting in March.
The group begins by conducting a large-scale survey of racial health inequalities within the county. They work closely with the existing county health hospital committee, and eventually the county supervisory board uses the recommendations to develop the policy.
“We know that people of color tend to have worse health consequences,” Elenberg said. “And we want to know that our system not only contributes to it, but also undoes the damage.”
