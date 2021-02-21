The suburbs of northern London are “global Covid hotspots” where two-thirds are infected with the virus.

Dr. Michael Marks, who co-authored the study, said only a handful of studies showed similar rates, including the study in Manaus, Brazil.
He states: “The rate we have observed is one of the highest reports in the world to date.
“Our investigation was completed by early December 2020, and the overall burden of infection in this community may now be even higher, prior to the subsequent surge in cases.
“The blockade was still very effective in reducing the infection, but by 2020, three out of four junior high school children and adults were still infected.”
According to data from the British Public Health Service, Jewish men over the age of 65 show twice the mortality rate of Christians, even after adjusting for socio-demographic factors.
There are many reasons why the coronavirus has wiped out Stamford Hill so much.
Women in a strictly orthodox community can have 6 to 7 children. This is three times the national average and is more likely to spread the virus.
Richard Ferrer, editor of Jewish News, said it was difficult for some people in Stamford Hill to adapt to social distance.
He said The Sunday Times : “They are effectively told to stop living. To them, these things are dictated by the essence of God and life itself.”
He believes he could have done more to promote social distance by senior members of the community.
“If a rabbi says he’ll stop eating broccoli, people will stop eating broccoli,” Feller added.
When a large school wedding was arrested by police last month, such a message did not arrive.
The video showed a number of officers marching towards the Yesodei Hatler Senior Girls School in Hackney, northern London, when attacked after a tip-off on Thursday night.
Guests fled when police landed at a state-funded orthodox Jewish school in Stamford Hill. There, the windows were covered to prevent people from entering.
One and five guests of the organizer were fined, and Chief Rabbi’s Ephraim Marvis accused the wedding of violating the blockade rules as “shameful.”
Community leaders say such events are rare and most people stick to the rules.
According to data from the Hackney Council, the three wards with a strictly orthodox population are now less prevalent than their neighbors.
350 people arrived last week when the Jewish medical charity Hatzalah conducted a vaccination drive in the area.
Joel Friedman, who helped run the event, told The Sunday Times:
Anyway, those celebrating Prim this week have been called on to stay socially distant.
Last year’s celebration was thought to have led to the outbreak of the coronavirus.
