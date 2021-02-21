Coronavirus outbreak: Covid is likely to remain endemic after the pandemic is over

We just crossed the milestone: one roll of our citizens was vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Our vaccination campaign started on January 16th. This is great. Vaccination of 1 carol per month.

Vaccinated people are healthcare professionals and frontline workers. They provided extraordinary service to infected people and struggled to prevent infection. We salute them.

973 out of 1,000 infected have recovered, primarily due to their tireless efforts and the very rapid establishment of a surprisingly efficient infection control system. (More than one roll of our citizens has been infected.)

The Federal Ministry of Health states that India’s vaccination coverage is currently the third highest in the world after the United States and the United Kingdom. However, I also learned that India has considerable vaccine repellent.

The main reason to hesitate is that the efficacy of one of the two vaccines given (covacine) is unknown. This vaccine has proven to be safe and provokes a good immune response. However, it is unclear how much it actually protects against infection when exposed to the coronavirus, or how much it protects infected individuals from severe illness.

The government ignored the proceedings to postpone the administration of this vaccine until efficacy results were obtained. Other vaccines (Covishield) given here have been shown to be adequately protective.

With the expansion of the vaccine campaign, all the mental problems are when the pandemic will end and life will return to normal.

To answer this question, we need to know if vaccination campaigns are reducing the spread and spread of Covid-19.

There is no relevant data from India to address this issue. The vaccine campaign here started just a month ago. The best data currently available is from Israel.

The vaccines offered in Israel are not the same as those offered in India. In addition, Israel first vaccinated citizens over the age of 60.

Despite these differences, Israeli data show that Covid-19 hospitalization rates have dropped from seven times daily to one in more than 60 people who received the required two doses.

This is solid evidence that jabs are mitigating the effects of pandemics. Similar observations come from the United States.

But does the vaccine stop or prevent the infection? After taking it twice, you can join Ada (chat) sitting near a group of people without wearing a mask, but you will still not get the infection.

Or if infected

Can I guarantee that I will not infect others in the group just before I get vaccinated?

These guarantees are difficult to obtain even with the best vaccines. A notable exception is the measles vaccine, which provides lifelong protection and eliminates the measles virus from most parts of the world.

For the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, data on infection control and infection prevention have not yet been systematically collected. However, although not conclusive, there are signs that current vaccines can stop the infection and reduce it to some extent.

Published results of a recent study in Israel have not yet been published in peer-reviewed journals, but found that even after vaccination, viral load in infected individuals was significantly lower than in unvaccinated viral load. is showing. Therefore, the benefits of vaccination are clear.

Are we still in a position to answer when the pandemic is over and life is back to normal? Do you think the pandemic is over and you can live a normal life once the coronavirus epidemic has stopped?

If no new group of people are found to infect, the virus will stop spreading. This happens when most people in the community acquire immunity either by infection or vaccination, demonstrating the achievement of so-called herd immunity.

For this coronavirus, the jury is still considering what this ratio should be — probably more than two-thirds.

The closer the community is to the acquisition of herd immunity, the slower the spread of the virus. Vaccines promote herd immunity when they stop or prevent infection. As far as we know, no country has acquired herd immunity yet. But almost every country seems to be approaching. Life seems to be normal.

Can the virus be eradicated and the pandemic actually end? It is difficult to predict whether a pandemic (defined as a rapidly spreading infection or a widespread, often serious disease-causing infection) will end.

Probably so. However, the virus is unlikely to be eradicated. In the simplest scenario, vaccination can eradicate the virus if (a) the vaccine provokes such an immune response and the virus cannot escape and (b) the virus cannot survive in the animal reservoir. I will.

For the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, neither of these is appropriate. Perhaps the coronavirus came from bats to us through the scale armor. In addition, the coronavirus infects cats, hamsters, rabbits and mink. And mink can communicate it directly to humans. Therefore, there are known animal depots and the coronavirus can be reintroduced after eradication.

Moreover, vaccines provoke a high immune response, but it is unclear if they can stop the infection. Even in people who have been infected with Covid-19, the level of antibodies needed to prevent reinfection, called neutralizing antibodies, declines after 6-8 months.

Coronavirus infections and available vaccines produce T cells that kill virus-infected cells, as well as cells that provide immune memory called B cells.

In the event of a new infection, B cells can produce antibodies. However, it has not been established that any of the available vaccines can prevent reinfection.

Weakened immunity can make the coronavirus unique to human society. This means that the coronavirus continues to circulate in all human societies. The predominant antibody levels ensure that no community is infected with too many people in a year, but the number of infections remains nearly constant over the years.

However, the concern is the genetically modified form of the coronavirus. These genetic changes, called mutations, occur naturally and help the coronavirus to infect more efficiently and become more virulent. We are currently witnessing mutant subtypes that have emerged in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

These mutants can also escape the immune response produced by the available vaccines. In that case, it may be necessary to fine-tune the vaccines available to control the infection.

Vaccine tweaks are not unknown. The best known experience is the flu vaccine. Influenza viruses acquire mutations very quickly, and mutant influenza viruses do not respond appropriately to available vaccines. Therefore, each year, new formulations of influenza vaccines that are effective against newly developed mutants need to be found and available.

The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic seems inevitable. However, even if vaccination does not completely stop the spread of the coronavirus, reducing its spread and preventing serious illness and death will be important steps in regaining normal life.

For the epidemic to be established rapidly, vaccination campaigns should be expanded with known high-efficiency vaccines, and vaccine hesitation should diminish.

⚫ The author is the chairman of the National Science Committee