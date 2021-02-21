Covid-19 has lost more than 20 million years of life worldwide: research





Researchers estimate that Covid-19 has killed a total of 20.5 million years worldwide, averaging 16 years per death. Mortality is the difference between an individual’s age of death and life expectancy. According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, pandemic lifetime loss rates were two to nine times higher than the average lifetime loss rate associated with seasonal influenza. “Our results confirm that the impact of covid-19 on mortality is significant not only in terms of deaths, but also in terms of years lost,” snaps their study into the situation. The author, who considers it a shot, states. A pandemic in early 2021. A study by group researchers from several international universities and research centers, including Hector Pifarre i Arolas and Guillem Loopez Casasnovas, researchers at the Center for Health and Economic Research at Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona, ​​Spain, is COVID 19. They did this by calculating the number of years of death (YLL) from covid-19 compared to YLL for other common illnesses such as influenza and cardiovascular disease. The survey included data from 81 countries. They analyzed data on life expectancy and predicted the total number of Covid-19 deaths by country. Of the total years lost, 44.9 percent occurred in individuals between the ages of 55 and 75, 30.2 percent occurred in people under the age of 55, and 25 percent occurred in people over the age of 75, the study said. I will. In countries where gender records of deaths were available, YLL was 44% higher in men than in women. In the 35 countries surveyed, the data covers at least 9 months. In these cases, this probably implies the full impact of the 2020 pandemic, or at least its first wave, but in other countries these numbers are still rising. The authors, “These results must be understood in the context of an ongoing evolving pandemic. This study shows the possible impact of Covid-19 on the number of years of life lost on January 6, 2021. It is a snapshot of.

