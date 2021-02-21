Take precautions to prevent the Covid virus from reappearing in Telangana: Experts





Experts advise extensive masking, physical distance and hygiene to control the spread of new variants

Hyderabad: The reappearance of Covid-19 infection in several states in the country, associated with a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, is a new way for the virus to thrive unless there is strict Covid behavior. It clearly shows that you will find. Here the Sustainable Senior Health Authority said. Currently, a second dose of the Covid vaccine is available to healthcare professionals and field-level workers, but still the majority of the population does not have access to the vaccine. The Ministry of Health’s vaccination program is to ensure that they (vaccines) are administered to a significant number of individuals in the community and initiate herd immunity to Covid-19. However, senior health officials here have pointed out that individual states and countries as a whole are too far to achieve such status due to the continuous method of vaccine distribution to specific age groups in the population. .. “We have always advocated the use of extensive masking, physical distance and hand hygiene as a surefire way to break the SARS-CoV-2 infection chain, whether vaccinated or not. Better service will be provided if we continue to take steps, “said Dr. G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health (DPH). Over the past week or so, Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have shown an increase in cases of Covid-19 infection. Two states, including Maharashtra and Kerala, accounted for approximately 74% of all Covid infections in the country. As a result, the Ministry of Health has refocused on increasing RT-PCR testing in these states, and those who test negative for rapid antigen testing will undergo RT-PCR testing to monitor and regularly monitor new variants of SARS. I sent a letter to refocus on the surveillance. -CoV-2. “Not everyone has a vaccine available, but the virus continues to find new ways to survive and infect others. Therefore, the general public in Hyderabad is aware of this and takes serious precautions. Unless I start, I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a second wave here. People must follow Covid’s proper actions at any cost, “said Raja, director of Gandhi Hospital.・ Dr. Lao advises. Senior health officials here also claim to have improved surveillance activities in Telangana. “In the past week, we’ve further strengthened our surveillance system and are very aware of potential problematic hotspots in the state. But if the general community doesn’t follow Covid’s proper behavior, all of this It’s also important to remember that the preparation is not effective, “says Dr. Srinivasa Rao. New variant threat 1. Covid reappears in Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, J & K

2. A new variant of SARS-CoV-2 blamed for the proliferation of infections

3. TS health authorities urge people to follow Covid’s proper behavior

4. State strengthens surveillance system to identify hotspots Now you can get a carefully selected story from Telangana today on telegram every day. Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana today Facebook page And twitter ..







