17 more positive test results reported on Sunday

At 10 am on Sunday, Iowa reported a positive test result for 453 for COVID-19, but since then there have been no COVID-19-related deaths. Saturday 10:00 am State Aggregation, according to Coronavirus.Iowa.gov..

The state switched from reporting the number of individuals who tested positive for the disease to reporting the number of known positive test results on Friday afternoon, leading to a sharp increase in the total number of known positive tests.

Authorities continue to report that a total of 5,336 COVID-19-infected persons across the state, including 72 in Johnson County, have died from the disease.Due to the four deaths reported last week, the total reported 10 more this month And 25 this year..

County first Death was reported on April 4, 2020.

Reported deaths represent only deaths added to the Iowa Public Health Service’s public dashboard within the last 24 hours, not deaths that occurred within the last 24 hours. After a person dies, it often takes a week or more, and in some cases a couple of weeks, before an additional death is added to the state dashboard.

► Last week:5,000 Iowans have died of COVID-19. Almost 60% of them have passed in the last three months.

Authorities reported 103 influenza-related deaths Throughout Iowa during the 2019-20 flu season. Coronavirus is expected to be the third leading cause of death in Iowa Behind only heart disease and cancer in 2020, According to 2017 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data..

Iowa has tested a total of 3,953,971 new SARS-CoV-2 coronaviruses, including 175,623 people in Johnson County. A total of 359,458 people were positive in Iowa. The state has reported a total of 13,671 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Johnson County, an increase of 17 from 10 am on Saturday.

How many people are in the hospital?

At 10 am on Sunday, the state hospitalized 53 virus patients in the state’s fifth RMCC, including Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Kiokaku, Lee, Muscatine, Scott, and Van Buren. I reported that I was doing it. Twenty-three patients in intensive care units in Wapello and Washington counties and the region. The region had 371 inpatients on 18th and 19th November and peaked at 102 in the ICU on 19th November.

Authorities reported 229 COVID-19 patients admitted across the state on Sunday morning, 58 of whom were admitted to the ICU. Previous highs were 1,527 reported on November 18th and 288 reported on November 17th.

COVID at Iowa City School

This year, Iowa City schools studied primarily in a hybrid model of face-to-face and online learning. Forty-nine students and seven staff members in the district are currently positive for the disease. According to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard, And 1,012 students and 230 staff have tested positive since August 15. The district has quarantined / suspended face-to-face activities in one classroom as a result of potential exposure to students and staff, but there are no extracurricular groups. Currently, a total of 111 students and 11 staff are being quarantined.

University of Iowa COVID-19

On Friday, An official at the University of Iowa said Another nine cases of COVID-19 were self-reported by students from Wednesday, for a total of 2,991 cases from August 18. Authorities reported one new case, a total of 437 cases, from August 18th among university faculty and staff.

The university also reported five students currently living in dormitories that are being quarantined or quarantined.

COVID cases at Iowa Prison

The state reports four imprisoned individuals, but there are currently no staff at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville. Positive for illness.. An additional 498 prisoners and 108 employees tested positive and subsequently recovered.

Five prisoners in the facility died of the disease: Richard Leroy Peters, 77, Died on September 6thHarold Arthur Duncan, 89, Died January 26James Charles Creppe, 79, Died January 28Robert Frank Taylor, 72, Died January 31Steven James Van Lipper, 63, Died on February 4th.. Eighteen people under the supervision of the Iowa Correctional Bureau died of complications associated with COVID-19.Among the staff of the department, the staff of the Iowa Women’s Correctional Facility of COVID-19 Died on November 16th COVID-19 Clarinda Correctional Facility Staff Died November 28..

COVID Cases at a Long-Term Care Facility in Iowa

Authorities continue to report outbreaks in 21 of 436 care facilities in Iowa, including Coralville’s Lantern Park Specialty Care Facility. Of the state of Iowa that died of COVID-19, 2,138 were residents of long-term care facilities.

Outbreak at Solon’s long-term care center Responsible earlier this year Death of 12 residents and staff, According to a ProPublica report.Occurrence in Amana colonial mansion Was in charge of Bell Plain Specialty Care Death of 9 residents and staff At both facilities.Occurrence in Iowa City Rehabilitation and Healthcare The Briarwood Healthcare Center was responsible for the deaths of three residents and staff at both facilities. Outbreak of lantern park So far, five residents and staff have died.

Iowa Coronavirus, by number

State-reported figures for Johnson County and the entire state of Iowa as of 10 am on Sunday. The numbers in parentheses represent changes over the last 24 hours.

Total of managed tests: 175,623 (+224); 3,953,971 (+6,689)

Total positive test: 13,671 (+17); 359,458 (+453)

Admitted to RMCC Region 5: 53 (-3)

Get ICU Care in RMCC Region 5: twenty three(-)

Total deaths: 72 (-); 5,336 (-)

Total dose of vaccine administered: 39,674; 563,487 *

Fully vaccinated total (second dose): 12,338; 146,050 *

RMCC Region 5 includes the counties of Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Kiokaku, Lee, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Wapello, and Washington.

* State reports of vaccines given to residents of Johnson County and Iowa will not be updated over the weekend.

Source: Iowa Public Health Service

