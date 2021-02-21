LA County reports 93 deaths and 1,435 new coronavirus cases on Sunday – Daily News

Just before Governor Gavin Newsom arrived to visit a mobile vaccination site in Los Angeles, county public health officials reported 1,465 new cases of COVID-19 and 93 additional deaths on Sunday, February 21. did. Cases and deaths may reflect delays in reporting over the weekend.

The number on Sunday has resulted in a total of 1,180,485 infections and 19,885 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. According to the state dashboard, the number of cases of coronavirus in county hospitals has dropped to 2,213, with 30% of these patients receiving intensive care. Hospitalizations have been steadily declining since peaking at more than 8,000 in early January.

Newsom announced that it will visit two mobile vaccination sites in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon. Ironically, large-scale municipal vaccination sites in Los Angeles, including the vast clinic at Dodger Stadium and the latest complex at Pierce University, remain closed and all appointments are rescheduled due to supply delays. It has been.

On Friday, city officials said, “When the city confirms the arrival of a new dose a few days later, all patients who miss the appointment will be prioritized and will receive a notification detailing the new automatically rescheduled appointment. I will. “

However, the city’s mobile vaccination efforts continue as planned, and county officials say their site remains unaffected by weather-related issues and remains open as planned. During his visit on Sunday, the Governor of the state vaccinated hard-to-reach and disproportionately affected communities as issues of impartiality in the distribution of shots continue to plague health officials. We aim to emphasize our efforts.

Vaccination rates for qualified black residents are far behind other ethnic groups, according to data released Friday by the Los Angeles County Public Health Service. Black residents accounted for only 5.2% of all people who received at least one COVID-19 vaccine as of mid-February, 33.5% were Caucasian, 23.1% were Latino / a, and 19.1% were Asian. did.

Only 24% of black residents aged 65 and over are vaccinated at least once, compared to 42.8% of white residents aged 65 and over.

At a virtual briefing on Friday, Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Scientific Officer of the County Health Department, said the county is planning several steps to address inequality. A mobile vaccination service that provides services to the elderly and those with restricted access to vaccination sites.

The county has also booked doses for administration in poorly serviced areas, with a dose of 6,000 to 7,000 booked in South Los Angeles next week and a dose of 1,000 to 2,000 in Antelope Valley. Said.

Simon said there were still problems with the supply of vaccines, but the county-operated site was largely spared from weather-related delivery problems that forced the city of Los Angeles to shut down its vaccination site last week. It was.

The county site only offers a second dose of the double dose regimen for those who have already received the first shot.

Health officials have warned of difficult months in terms of access to vaccines, already by March 1, when essential workers such as teachers, food service workers and law enforcement agencies are targeted for shooting. The crowded booking system is expected to become even more crowded. In mid-March, all people over the age of 16 with a serious underlying illness will be eligible.

On Saturday, county health officials reported that two additional cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, first discovered in the United Kingdom, were also detected here, reaching a total of 14 cases in Los Angeles County so far. Did.

British variants are known to spread easier and faster than other variants. In January 2021, British scientists reported evidence suggesting that it may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants, but to confirm this finding. He said further research is needed.

“Because the UK variants are distributed in the county, more cases of variants may be identified in the county,” said Barbara Feller, director of public health. “Despite the overall decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, we still need to pay attention to safety measures. Failure to be vigilant will lead to more incidents and, tragically, deaths again. We know that there will be more, so stay alert. “