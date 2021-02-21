MDH reports two more COVID deaths in the area | News





Mankato — The Minnesota Department of Health reported that two people died in the nine-county area on Sunday at COVID-19. Blue Earth County residents aged 45-49 and Sibley County residents aged 95-99 killed a total of nine people in Minnesota, with a total of 211 deaths in the region and 6,432 in the state as a whole. .. The pandemic has begun. The Minnesota Department of Health reported an additional 79 new cases of the virus in nine county areas. This is the highest since January 9, when 120 locals were positive for the virus. The Blue Earth, Nicorette, and Brown counties saw double-digit increases on Sunday, 22, 19, and 15, respectively. Eight new cases occurred in Faribaud County, followed by five in Martin County and Waseca County, respectively. There were three cases on Sunday in Le Sueur County, and one additional case each in Sibley County and Watonwan County. There were 891 confirmed cases across the state on Sunday, bringing the total for Minnesota to 479,036. Of them, 465,382 Minnesota residents no longer need quarantine. To date, over 5% of virus-positive Minnesota residents have required hospitalization. The pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Minnesota was relatively flat on Sunday’s update from state health officials, and there were still no signs of a decline in vaccine shipments due to late weather. On average over the past week, the number of daily vaccines given has increased slightly, just below 30,000. However, more than half of the new vaccinations reported on Sunday were second vaccinations, and people were able to complete the vaccinations. Recently, the number of people receiving the first vaccination has decreased. State public health leaders have emphasized over the past few weeks that the relatively low flow of vaccines from the federal government has been a major impediment to the pace of vaccination. Although the number of vaccinations has been increasing recently, Minnesota at the current pace will only be able to vaccinate about 80% of adults by sometime in September. To achieve that by summer, the state needs to manage 40,000 to 50,000 shots or more per day. About 13.6% of Minnesota have been vaccinated at least once at the time of the latest update, and about 6.1% have been fully vaccinated. Over 41% of Minnesota over the age of 65 have received at least one shot. The total number of vaccines currently administered is 1,059,617.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos