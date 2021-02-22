Fog delays Ebola vaccination in Guinea





Scanning electron micrograph of Ebola virus budding from cells (African green monkey kidney epithelial cell line). Credit: NIAID

Health officials said the fog blocked the flight to the capital, Conakry, delaying the delivery of the vaccine against the Ebola virus to Guinea. The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced more than 11,000 vaccinations with the Merck vaccine. Fatal illness I was supposed to arrive in Conakry on Sunday. The plane left Geneva early Sunday but flew to Dakar, the capital of Senegal, according to Sakobaketa, head of health agency ANSS in Guinea. The capital of Guinea has been foggy for the past three days due to the strong Harmattan winds carrying dust from the Sahara Desert, and Guinean officials have told AFP that all flights to and from Conakry are “until further notice.” “It was canceled. Health officials said Batch was directed to Nzerekore, the capital of the forested region of southeastern Guinea, adjacent to Sierra Leone, Liberia and Côte d’Ivoire, where five people died from Ebola. The outbreak, announced last weekend, was the first outbreak in West Africa since the 2013-16 epidemic, which killed more than 11,300 people, primarily in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. The jab program is likely to start on Tuesday in Gouécké and Conakry near Nzerékoré, Keita said. In a statement, WHO said in addition to the vaccine expected from WHO, more than 8,500 doses will be provided by the United States, for a total of about 20,000. “We expect more than 100 national and international experts on the scene by the end of this month. 30 vaccine experts have already been mobilized locally and as soon as the Ebola vaccine arrives in the country. We are ready to deploy, “Tshidi Moeti of the WHO Africa region told Twitter last Thursday. Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst case, unstoppable bleeding.It is transmitted through close contact with Body fluid, And those who live with or care for the patient are at greatest risk. A new outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed four people, officials said Sunday, warning that people are resisting measures to contain a highly contagious disease. The United States said last week that it would work with the affected government and WHO on the outbreak. “The world can’t afford to go in the opposite direction. We must do our best to respond quickly and effectively,” White House spokesman Jen Psaki said in a statement. WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines go to Guinea © 2021 AFP Quote: Fog delays delivery of Ebola vaccine to Guinea (21 February 2021) 21 February 2021 https://medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-fog-delivery-ebola-vaccines-guinea. Get from html This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

