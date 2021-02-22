Studies have found that the vegetable garden is the largest source of food for pollinating insects.





According to researchers, urban and town vegetable gardens are the largest source of food for pollinating insects such as bees and bees.

The study, led by the University of Bristol and published in the Journal of Ecology, found that residential gardens accounted for 85% of the average nectar produced in urban areas.

Researchers have found that on average three gardens are produced daily around a teaspoon of unique sugar-rich liquid found in flowers that pollen maters drink for energy. This is equivalent to more than a ton of food for an adult and is sufficient to fuel thousands of flying bees. The more bees and other pollen maters can fly, the greater the diversity of flora and fauna that is maintained. Nicholas Thu, an ecologist at the University of Bristol, said: “The amount and diversity of nectar was measured in the countryside, but not in the city, so I decided to investigate. “I expected private gardens in towns and cities to be abundant as a source of honey, but I didn’t expect production to be so overwhelming. “Our findings highlight the crucial role they play in supporting pollen maters and promoting biodiversity in urban areas across the country.” This study was carried out in collaboration with the Royal Horticultural Society and the University of Edinburgh and the University of Reading. We investigated nectar production in Bristol, Edinburgh, Leeds and Reading. By extracting nectar from more than 3,000 flowers, we measured nectar production in about 200 plants. Tew, who is studying for a PhD in ecology, said: “We have found that the supply of nectar in the cityscape is more diverse. In other words, (it) comes from more plant species than farmlands and nature reserves, and the supply of nectar in this city is determined by private gardens. Is supported. “ “Gardens are very important because they produce the most nectar per unit area and cover the largest land area in the cities surveyed.” In the extraction process, a thin glass tube was used and the sugar concentration of honey was quantified with a refractometer. This is a device that measures how much light is refracted as it passes through a solution. In total, 29% of the urban land is made up of domestic gardens, which is 6 times larger than parks and 40 times larger than municipal farms. Thu said the inclusion of gardens was essential for new housing development and asked gardeners to ensure that their space was “as good as possible” for pollen maters. He proposes to plant nectar-rich flowers so that something always blooms from early spring to late autumn, mow less frequently, and grow dandelions, clovers, daisies, and other plants. did. Gardeners should also avoid spraying pesticides and covering the garden with pavement, decks and artificial turf, as they can harm pollen maters, he said. Dr. Stephanie Bird, an insect scientist at the Royal Horticultural Society, said: “This study emphasizes the importance of gardens in supporting pollinator insects and how gardeners can have a positive impact through planting decisions. Gardens are isolated. It should not be seen. Instead, it is a network of resources that provide valuable habitats and supplies when maintained with pollinators in mind. “ The paper “Quantification of nectar production by flowering plants in urban and rural landscapes” is published in the Journal of Ecology.

