John Rabbie, Associated Press

The United States stood on the brink of an unthinkable tally on Sunday. 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.

A year after the pandemic, the cumulative number of lives lost was about 498,000. This is the population of Kansas City, Missouri, not as large as Atlanta. The figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University exceed the number of people who died in 2019 from a combination of chronic lower respiratory tract disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s disease, influenza and pneumonia.

“It’s something I haven’t experienced in the last 102 years since the 1918 flu epidemic,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top expert on infectious diseases in the United States, in CNN’s State of the Union.

The death toll from the virus in the United States reached 400,000 on January 19 due to the shortening of President Donald Trump’s inauguration time. President Donald Trump’s response to the crisis has been determined by public health experts to be the only failure.

The first known viral deaths in the United States occurred in early February 2020, both in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 deaths. The casualties amounted to 200,000 in September and 300,000 in December. After that, it took a little over a month to reach 300,000 to 400,000, and about two months to reach the brink of 400,000 to 500,000.

Joyce Willis of Las Vegas is one of the myriad Americans who lost their families during a pandemic. Her husband, Anthony Willis, died on December 28, and her mother-in-law died in early January.

When her husband was hospitalized, there was an uneasy call from the ICU. She was also infected with the virus and couldn’t visit, so she couldn’t see him before he died.

“They are gone. Your loved one has died, but you are still alive,” Willis said. “It’s like you still have to wake up every morning. You have to take care of your child and make a living. There is no way around it. You have to move on.”

Then the nightmare of dealing with grief, arranging funerals, paying bills, helping children navigate online schools, and caring for their father-in-law while thinking about ways to get back to work as an occupational therapist. A scenario has occurred.

Her father-in-law, a Vietnam veteran, was also infected with the virus. He also suffered from respiratory problems and died on February 8. The family is uncertain whether COVID-19 contributed to his death.

“One day I feel okay and the other day I feel strong and able to do this,” she said. “And the other day it hit me. My whole world is upside down.”

According to Johns Hopkins, the world’s death toll was close to 2.5 million.

The counts are based on figures provided by government agencies around the world, but the actual death toll is significant due in part to cases of inadequate testing and inaccuracies due to other early causes. It is believed that there are many.

Despite efforts to administer the coronavirus vaccine, a model widely cited by the University of Washington predicts that the number of deaths in the United States will exceed 589,000 by June 1.

“People will talk about decades, decades, and decades to come,” Forch told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Heather Hollingsworth, Associated Press Writer, Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.