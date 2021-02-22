Studies show that about one-third of people with “mild” COVID-19 are still symptomatic after months.

According to recent medical studies, one-third of people infected with COVID-19, a mild case, can have symptoms that last for months.

The data is from the University of Washington, where the researchers are. Studied 177 patients for 9 months after being first diagnosed with coronavirus. The majority of the group had mild cases of COVID-19 and were not hospitalized.

About 30% of the study participants reported prolonged symptoms. The most common persistent symptoms were malaise and loss of smell and taste.

In addition, more than 30% of participants said their quality of life was poorer than before they became ill. Also, 8% say they have problems with at least one normal activity, such as daily chores.

Although the study group was small, the researchers said they believed it was the longest follow-up study to date to assess symptoms after COVID-19 infection.

And, as researchers pointed out in their findings, “even the slightest incidence of long-term weakness can have enormous health and economic consequences.”

Meanwhile, many other studies have revealed the potential long-term effects of COVID-19.

Relation:Studies found that symptoms of COVID-19 remained in some Wuhan patients for at least 6 monthsSo

A similar study in Wuhan, China, where the virus occurred, followed more severely hospitalized COVID-19 patients. About three-quarters of the group still reported symptoms within six months of being infected with the virus.

In that study, more than 60% still experienced fatigue or weakness, and 23% reported anxiety and depression.

In another study published in the journal Skeletal Radiology on February 17, images from researchers at Northwestern University detailed the long-term effects of various types of COVID-19, including redness of rheumatoid arthritis. ..

“We have realized that the COVID virus can trigger attacks on the body in a variety of ways, leading to rheumatoid arthritis problems that require lifelong management,” said corresponding author Dr. Swati Deshmuk. I am.

Relation: Medical images show the true extent of the long-term effects caused by COVID-19

another Survey From the National Institutes of Health, researchers have found evidence suggesting that brain damage may be a product of COVID-19. Researchers have found vascular damage and inflammation in the brain of 19 dead COVID-19 patients.

And Survey Researchers at The Ohio State University, published in September 2020, found that out of more than 20 athletes from COVID-19-positive universities, 30% suffer from cellular heart damage and 15% are caused by known conditions. It was discovered that it showed signs of cardiac inflammation. As myocarditis.

Beyond scientific research, many others informally report long-term symptoms. Since the first report of COVID-19, several support groups have emerged on Facebook with thousands of members who claim to be “long-distance survivors.”

Like many others in the pandemic, the scientific context of so-called long-haul carriers is still developing. It is not clear how widespread long-term COVID problems are, or why some patients continue to suffer while others do not.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to learn more about the long-term effects of COVID-19. “Most people with COVID-19 recover and return to normal health, but some patients may have symptoms that last weeks or months after recovery from an acute illness,” the agency said. Stated. Said..

According to Johns Hopkins, more than 28 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States since the outbreak of the pandemic. As of Sunday, the death toll has reached nearly 500,000, making it the highest country in the world.

Since its approval in December, more than 75 million Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been distributed, of which 63 million have been injected, reaching 13% of Americans. Since the inauguration of President Joe Biden on January 20, about 45 million of these doses have been administered.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported by Los Angeles.