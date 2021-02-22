Smith County has reported 19 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday | COVID-19

Connect with us

As of Friday, Smith County has not recorded COVID-19-related deaths since Monday, with only 264 deaths across the county.

Data from the Northeast Texas Public Health District as of Wednesday show 18,554 possible confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County.

There are 10,814 confirmed cases and 7,740 possibilities within the county.

Of the 264 deaths, 185 have been identified as being associated with COVID-19 and 79 may die, according to NET Health.

There are 7,109 confirmed recovery and 5,333 estimated recovery. According to NET Health reports, the number of active cases identified is 3,520 in Smith County, with a possible active case of 2,328.

As of Friday, a total of 146 patients in East Texas were being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler Hospital.

As of Friday, three Smith County prison inmates have been actively diagnosed with COVID-19, according to NET Health data.

As of Friday, three detainees have been tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Prison Standards Board. As of Friday, one prisoner had died of COVID-19.

Other counties

There are 10,561 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases in Gregg County, including 5,835 confirmed and 4,722 possible diagnoses.

According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 4,232, with 2,875 possible recovery.

The county has 183 deaths, which is labeled with 100 confirmed deaths and 83 possible deaths.

According to NET Health, Henderson County has 5,448 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 3,649 confirmed and 1,799 possible diagnoses.

The death toll is 94. According to NET Health, 18 of all causes of death cite COVID-19 as a possible cause of death.

The confirmed recovery was 2,361, and there are 1,176 possible recovery in the county, NET Health said.

According to NET Health, Van Zandt County has 3,893 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 2,440 confirmed and 1,453 possible diagnoses.

The confirmed recovery was 1,480, with 971 likely to have recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Van Zandt County is 66, of which 14 are attributed to COVID-19.

Anderson County has 3,126 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, including 1,885 confirmed and 1,241 possible diagnoses.

The health district reported that the confirmed recovery rate was 1,499 and the estimated recovery rate was 802.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Anderson County is 72. Fifteen of all deaths are listed and may be due to a virus.

Anderson County figures do not reflect prisoners in Tennessee Colony prisons.

According to NET Health, Wood County has 3,180 confirmed and possible COVID-19 cases, of which 1,837 confirmed and 1,343 possible diagnoses.

According to NET Health, the number of recovery confirmed in Wood County is 1,162, with 880 possible recovery.

The county has killed 78 people. Of all deaths, 17 are listed as estimated deaths.

According to NET Health, there are 747 confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases in Rains County, of which 380 confirmed and 367 estimated diagnoses.

According to NET Health, the confirmed recovery is 264 and there are 257 possible recovery.

The death toll of COVID-19 in Rains County is 10. Of all deaths, three are considered likely.

