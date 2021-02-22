Michigan Organ Recipient Died After Infecting COVID-19-Infected Lungs: Reported





Key Point Organ recipients began to get sick a few days after a double lung transplant

Recipient’s new lungs tested positive for SARS-CoV-2

Viral infections from organ transplants are still considered rare Michigan’s organ recipients reportedly died last fall after receiving COVID-19-infected lungs from a donor. This may be the first proven case of COVID-19 infection by organ transplantation. The· Report, According to the American Journal of Transplantation, the recipient’s health began to deteriorate three days after the double lung transplant. She experienced symptoms such as fever, dyspnea, and lung infections. The RT-PCR test for COVID-19 was “non-reactive,” but her new lung fluid sample returned positive for COVID-19. In addition, the thoracic surgeon who performed the surgery also tested positive for COVID-19 four days after surgery. The lungs came from donor A person who died of a severe brain injury after the accident, Kaiser Health News (KHN) reported. Doctors tested donor nose and throat samples for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, but the test was negative. According to the donor’s family, she had no symptoms of COVID-19 and had no known history of being exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19. However, when doctors tested liquid samples stored from the donor’s lungs during procurement, the results returned positive for the virus. Further analysis revealed that it was likely the donated lung that infected the surgeon and recipient. Further testing of lung donations Calling it a “tragic” case, the study’s co-author, Dr. Daniel Cowl, a transplant infectious disease service in Michigan Medicine, said they had done all the usual screening before transplantation. “If the Covid test was positive, I would never have used my lungs,” Dr. Cowl said, according to KHN. “We did all the screening we normally do and can do.” The authors of the report are currently seeking a more thorough test of COVID-19 lung donors. “The Transplant Center and Organ Procurement Agency conduct SARS-CoV-2 tests of lower respiratory tract specimens from potential lung donors to provide enhanced personal protection for healthcare professionals involved in lung procurement and transplantation. We need to consider the ingredients, “the author writes. Viral infections from transplants are rare This case demonstrates evidence of COVID-19 infection from organ transplantation and the need for more thorough COVID-19 testing for such procedures. Nevertheless, such viral infections by transplantation are considered very rare. In addition, it is still unclear whether other organs, such as the heart and kidneys, are also at risk of transmitting the virus. Dr. David Klassen of the United Network for Organ Sharing told KHN that people should not be afraid of this process yet. According to Health Resources & Services Administration statistics As of September 2020, more than 109,000 men, women and children remain on the waiting list for transplants. Unfortunately, about 17 people die each day without the necessary transplants. Photo: pixabay

