Coronavirus, Oregon: The state reports one new death associated with COVID-19.Computer problems delay case report





The Oregon Department of Health reported another death related to the coronavirus on Sunday, but a server error delayed the processing of COVID-19 test results on Saturday. As a result of the delay, the state reported only 111 new confirmed or putative cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Authorities expected the total reported on Monday to be higher than normal as a result. The number of tests processed was not clear. The fatal incident reported on Sunday killed 2,155 in the state.Nationwide Nearly 500,000 people died of COVID-19.. The new number comes as Oregon Prepare to start COVID vaccination for residents over 70 years old.. They are the third wave of elderly people in Oregon who provided the vaccine.That group of about 212,000 Oregons Schedule vaccine appointments starting Monday.. Oregon Ranked third to last in terms of percentage of elderly people vaccinated Among 31 states with comparable data. As of last week, only 21% of Oregons over the age of 70 had been vaccinated at least once. If there are new cases by county: Benton (3), Clackamas (4), Colombia (9), Couse (9), Curry (3), Deschutz (11), Douglas (21), Jackson (2), Jefferson (3), Josephine (1) , Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (1), Lynn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (8), Pork (4), Umatilla (1), Washington (3) , Yamhill (1). Who died: The 2,155th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 84-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on February 16 and died at Kaiser Westside Medical Center Hospital on February 20. According to the Oregon Department of Health, he had an unspecified underlying health condition. Who is in the hospital: The state reported that 166 Oregons with confirmed coronavirus infection were hospitalized on Sunday, three more than Saturday. Of them, 44 coronavirus patients were in the intensive care unit. There are 7 fewer people than Saturday. Vaccine administered: Of the 924,575 received, Oregon gave 802,404 first and second doses, accounting for 87% of its supply. Oregon reported a newly administered dose of 21,202 on Saturday, including 17,894 and the rest from the previous day. Since it started: Oregon reports that 152,818 people have been confirmed or estimated to be infected and 2,155 have died. This is the lowest per capita number in the United States. To date, the state has reported over 3,477,134 lab reports from testing. -The Oregonian / OregonLive

