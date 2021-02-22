Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccination

Approximately 10 weeks after the first COVID-19 vaccine was given in Iowa, state records show that 146,050 people in the state had completed both required doses as of Sunday morning.

This was an increase of 2,384 from the total reported yesterday by public health officials in Iowa.

Iowa remains in Phase 1B of the rollout, focusing on people over the age of 65, first responders, school teachers, and more.

Residents who qualify for this round report a wide range of frustrations about trying to get a promise, as state officials have-some compare the process to the dystopian “The Hunger Games.” Masu- Canceled plan Without much explanation for creating a centralized website and call center for bookings.

State officials have not disclosed when this stage of deployment will be completed and the vaccine is expected to become more widely available, but it can take some time.

Phase 1B, which began on February 1, covers approximately 660,000 people in Iowa, of which only some have completed the process. This phase focuses on front-line healthcare professionals and long-term care facilities, following the rollout that began on December 14, 2020.

State officials said Sunday that a total of 563,487 doses had been delivered to Iowa.

Since its inception, 6.06 percent of Linn County’s adult population and 10.19 percent of Johnson County’s adult population have completed the vaccination series, according to state data released on Sunday morning.

Incident and death

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported to Iowa state authorities during the 24 hours ending Sunday at 11:00 am. This brings the total number of people in Iowa to death from the disease to 5,336.

The state reported 422 new positive test results in 24 hours, but if an individual is tested multiple times, the number of new cases may be reduced. The total number of cases since the infection was confirmed in Iowa last year is 332,573.

Hospitalization

The number of patients receiving COVID-19 treatment at Iowa hospitals has dropped from 238 to 229 in 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit increased from 56 to 58, and the number of patients using mechanical ventilation increased from 24 to 27.