Connect with us

Health

Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccination

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Gazette by John McGroslen

Approximately 10 weeks after the first COVID-19 vaccine was given in Iowa, state records show that 146,050 people in the state had completed both required doses as of Sunday morning.

This was an increase of 2,384 from the total reported yesterday by public health officials in Iowa.

Iowa remains in Phase 1B of the rollout, focusing on people over the age of 65, first responders, school teachers, and more.

Residents who qualify for this round report a wide range of frustrations about trying to get a promise, as state officials have-some compare the process to the dystopian “The Hunger Games.” Masu- Canceled plan Without much explanation for creating a centralized website and call center for bookings.

State officials have not disclosed when this stage of deployment will be completed and the vaccine is expected to become more widely available, but it can take some time.

Phase 1B, which began on February 1, covers approximately 660,000 people in Iowa, of which only some have completed the process. This phase focuses on front-line healthcare professionals and long-term care facilities, following the rollout that began on December 14, 2020.

State officials said Sunday that a total of 563,487 doses had been delivered to Iowa.

Since its inception, 6.06 percent of Linn County’s adult population and 10.19 percent of Johnson County’s adult population have completed the vaccination series, according to state data released on Sunday morning.

Incident and death

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported to Iowa state authorities during the 24 hours ending Sunday at 11:00 am. This brings the total number of people in Iowa to death from the disease to 5,336.

Article continues below the ad

The state reported 422 new positive test results in 24 hours, but if an individual is tested multiple times, the number of new cases may be reduced. The total number of cases since the infection was confirmed in Iowa last year is 332,573.

Hospitalization

The number of patients receiving COVID-19 treatment at Iowa hospitals has dropped from 238 to 229 in 24 hours. The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit increased from 56 to 58, and the number of patients using mechanical ventilation increased from 24 to 27.

COVID19

Gazette by John McGroslen

Support our coverage

Coverage of our most important coronavirus is generally free.

Subscribe if local news seems essential, especially during this crisis. Subscriptions support news resources that cover the impact of a pandemic on the community.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: