Wellington MIQ worker next door to be vaccinated





The first group of Wellington border workers were vaccinated today as the response to the COVID-19 pandemic surged. Among the Wellington border workers at the Grand Mercure Hotel vaccinated today was Group Captain Peter Johnson, who was the general manager of all 32 New Zealand MIQ projects, visiting controlled quarantine and quarantine facilities across the country. .. Royal New Zealand Air Force group captain Peter Johnson says the decision to get vaccinated was easy for him. “I have a family in the UK and have been blocked for almost a year. My elderly father, mother-in-law, and sister who is a healthcare professional are all vaccinated there and are vaccinated against the usual flu. They say they are similar. It gave me confidence, “he said. Group captain Peter Johnson was vaccinated by Marie Ryan Hobouska, a nursing educator at Capital & Coast DHB and a vaccinated in a controlled quarantine facility. Marie Ryan Hobouska says she is proud to be part of one of the first groups to be vaccinated and vaccinated against others. “Our workers here in Wellington are eagerly looking forward to an invitation to vaccination. Another level of security is that we are safe and Farnow and friends are safe with the availability of vaccinations. It gives you confidence, “she said. Megan Main, deputy secretary of MBIE and co-head of MIQ, said he shared that confidence. “As someone with an engineering background, I believe in science, facts, and data. This vaccine is safe and MIQ employees should be confident. “They go to work every day and put themselves between us all and this virus. They are heroes and it is thanks to them that we all can enjoy our freedom. “I highly recommend MIQ workers to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the launch of national expansion. They follow very strict infection prevention protocols both at home and at work and are at level 4. I spend most of my life in the environment, and this vaccine provides another layer of protection on top of that, “said Megan Main. Today’s vaccination follows the first successful vaccination of border workers at Jet Park Hotel in Auckland on Saturday. Further vaccinations have been carried out in Auckland today for border workers in Crowne Plaza-managed isolation facilities and workers protecting the maritime boundaries of Auckland Port. Vaccination will continue tomorrow at Auckland’s harbor and will begin on Wednesday in Christchurch. date range Site vaccination Vaccinated workforce Monday, February 22 Auckland metro Crowne Plaza (CBD Hub) Auckland Central MIQF Auckland metro Auckland Harbor (Bledisloe) Maritime boundary Wellington Great Mercury Grand Mercure MIQF Tuesday, February 23 Auckland metro Auckland Harbor (Ferguson) Maritime boundary staff Wednesday, February 24 Auckland metro Wipena Hotel (East Hub) Wipena, Novotel Ella Zuri, Sebel MIQF Auckland metro Auckland airport Airport border staff Canterbury Orchard Road Christchurch Airport Canterbury All Christchurch MIQF Commodore, Distinction, Sudima, Novotel, Chateau, Crowne Plaza Thursday, February 25 No new site Friday, February 26 Auckland metro Holiday Inn (Southern Hub) Holiday Inn, Naumi, Sudima MIQF Wellington CentrePort Wellington Maritime Boundary Hamilton Distinction Hamilton Distinguishing MIQF Saturday, February 27 Rotorua MIQF site to check MIQF worker for the site Sunday, February 28 No new site

