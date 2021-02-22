Relationship between Childhood Obesity and Poor Quality Pregnancy Diet: Study

Recent studies have shown that children have an increased risk of obesity and excess body fat, especially at the end of childhood. Low quality diet During pregnancy of mothers who are high in foods and food ingredients associated with chronic inflammation during pregnancy.

The findings were published in the open access journal BMC Medicine. Researchers at the University of Dublin University in Ireland found that mothers’children who ate a high-quality diet with less inflammation-related foods during pregnancy had a lower risk of late childhood obesity than children who ate less. , Found low body fat levels, a high quality diet high in inflammatory foods during pregnancy. This association was not observed in early childhood or mid-term.

Corresponding author Ling-Wei Chen said: “Childhood obesity often persists into adulthood and increases the risk of chronic illnesses such as type 2 diabetes. There is increasing evidence that the mother’s diet affects the outcome of pregnancy and childbirth, from pregnancy. The first 1000 days of a child’s life up to 2 years are an important time to prevent childhood obesity, according to our study, from mothers who eat a low quality diet during pregnancy and are high in inflammation-related foods. Children Born Maybe more likely to have obesity or excess body fat in late childhood than those born to mothers who eat a high-quality diet low in inflammation-related foods. “

To investigate the effects of maternal diet on the potential for childhood obesity and excess body fat, the authors were collected from 16,295 mother-child pairs in seven European birth cohort studies in Ireland, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Poland. I analyzed the data. Participating in the ALPHABET Consortium. On average, the mother was 30 years old and had a healthy BMI. The mother reported the food she ate before and during her pregnancy.

Researchers evaluated dietary quality and the high levels of foods and food ingredients associated with chronic inflammation, such as saturated fats, refined carbohydrates, and processed lean meats. BMI for children was calculated in early, middle and late childhood. Additional data on body composition in mid- or late childhood children were collected in five cohorts included in the study.

Researchers found that children born to mothers who ate foods high in inflammation-related foods during pregnancy tended to have lower levels of fat-free weight as children than children who ate low mothers. I found that there is. Inflammation-related foods.Previous studies have shown that low levels of muscle mass may be associated with a higher combined risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity.

We found that the association between a low-quality maternal diet high in inflammation-related foods and low levels of lean body mass in late childhood was stronger in boys than in girls. The association between a low-quality maternal diet, which is rich in inflammation-related foods, and high body fat levels in mid-childhood was stronger in girls than in boys.

Catherine Phillips, Principal Investigator and Coordinator for the ALPHABET Project, said: “Previous studies have shown that low carbohydrate intake by mothers in early pregnancy can cause epigenetic changes in children that may be associated with increased risk, that is, changes that alter gene expression. It has been suggested that a low-quality maternal diet high in inflammatory-related foods can induce epigenetic changes as well, which causes the child to become obese or have excess body fat in later childhood. We suggest that you may be at increased risk of having a healthy diet that is high in fruits and vegetables and low in refined carbohydrates and red and processed meats during pregnancy to prevent obesity in children. May be useful. “

The authors warn that the observational nature of this study makes it impossible to conclude a causal link between the mother’s diet and childhood obesity and excess body fat. According to the author, future studies need to explain in more detail other factors that may affect a child’s risk of obesity, such as physical activity and diet in the child.

