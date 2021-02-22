Health
The UK plans to launch the world’s first Covid-19 Human Challenge Trial, is it still necessary?
- UK is ready to launch the world’s first Covid-19 Human Challenge study
- There has been ethical debate about individuals infected with potentially deadly viruses.
- The study streamlines and improves vaccine testing and development, UK officials say
The UK is officially conducting the world’s first Covid-19 Human Challenge exam. In this study, healthy volunteers are intentionally exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid disease, in a carefully controlled environment.
Kick off in the next few weeks, government Presentation On Wednesday, the study will include up to 90 healthy adult volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 who have the lowest risk of harm from Covid-19.
Researchers aim to establish the minimum amount of virus needed to get someone sick, and hope that their research will help in the study of Covid vaccines and treatments.
Volunteer safety is paramount
The study has been approved by the British Clinical Trials Ethics Organization and will be conducted in a high-level quarantine unit at the Royal Free Hospital in London, where all participants will be quarantined and closely monitored.
Each volunteer receives £ 4500 (approximately R91600) for participation.
The study is a partnership between the UK Government’s Vaccine Task Force, Imperial College London, the Royal Free London National Health Service Foundation Trust, and the clinical firm hVIVO, a pioneer in virus challenge research.
“Volunteer safety is a top priority. This means that the virus trait study has shown a version of the virus that has been prevalent in the UK since March 2020 and is at low risk for young and healthy adults. We will use it first. Health professionals and scientists will carefully monitor the effects of the virus on volunteers and take care of them 24 hours a day, “said the statement.
Human Challenge Trials are not new
The study of human challenges is nothing new in the field of medicine. First experiment – To assess whether a vaccination method called smallpox prophylaxis can prevent chickenpox – dating back to the 1700s.
World Health Organization (WHO) I will explain Human Challenge Study in the following terms: “The Human Challenge Trial is a trial in which participants are deliberately (whether or not vaccinated) challenged with an organism of infectious disease.”
Unlike human clinical trials that test candidate vaccines, challenge trials do not require researchers to wait for volunteers to be naturally exposed to the virus.
Since then, this method of research has helped scientists develop vaccines for diseases such as cholera, influenza, and dengue.
Covid-19 Challenge Trial Case Study
These trials, in the context of Covid-19, have received considerable opposition from the scientific community and have sparked ethical debate about the risk of exposing people directly to a still fairly new virus. Previously reported Health24..
However, certain bioethicists have seen convincing arguments in favor of and against conducting these trials.
In a treatise Published last yearDaniel Hausman, a research professor at the Rutgers Center for Population-Level Bioethics, disagrees with the general principle that volunteers should not be exposed to healthy volunteers because they are exposed to the virus without vaccination. I write that it violates. Unless the study has therapeutic value to volunteers, it is more than a minimal risk.
However, after reviewing each argument, Houseman said, “The ethical issues of potential harm are unconvincing given the enormous benefits expected of a challenge trial in the Covid-19 pandemic.” I concluded.
Do you still need them?
In the present circumstances, 11 Covid Vaccine It has been approved for use in several countries, with an additional 20 approved in Phase 3 clinical trials. Also, due to the rapid immunization (in the UK and some other countries), the need for challenging studies is questionable.So far, the Covid vaccine has Over 16 million people In England.
Covid vaccine developers such as Pfizer-BioNTech are also working on booster jabs that target new dominant viral variants that are known to be more infectious than older variants.
Given that planned studies use the original version of the virus, it may seem futile to continue human challenge testing.
However, UK health officials say the study provides a strong foundation for speeding up future research on new mutants and vaccines. In this way, if new versions of the vaccine are needed, they may be released to the public sooner.
Rapid results
Scientists around the world have made great strides in understanding Covid-19 and developing important vaccines to protect people, but “we are only in the middle of a mountain we need to climb.” Said British business secretary, Kwasi Kwaten. He added:
“Vaccine development has made very positive progress, but we want to find the best and most effective vaccine for long-term use. These human challenge studies show that coronaviruses are people. It can help accelerate scientists’ knowledge of how it affects the vaccine and ultimately facilitate the rapid development of vaccines. “
Dr. Christiu, Principal Investigator for the Imperial College London Exam, said:
Dr. Andrew Catchpole, chief scientific officer of hVIVO, also said that very useful results can be seen soon after the start of the study. “These important data provide direct feedback on how to develop effective vaccines and better treatments to identify what type of immune response needs to be triggered,” he said.
