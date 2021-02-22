China’s Covid-19 will fight “late oppression,” but uncertainty remains, said CDC chief East Asia News & Top Stories.





Beijing (China Daily / Asia News Network)-China Enters “Late Stage of Repression” Covid-19 Pandemic After a year of hard work, Takafuku, head of the China Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said. However, while the Covid-19 vaccine raises expectations that life will soon return to normal, there remains a lot of uncertainty about the progress of this year’s pandemic, and humanity faces new challenges. .. “Through a year of effort, different countries around the world have achieved different results in anti-pandemic measures. In some countries, such as China, pandemics are well controlled, but in others, The situation remains tough, “Gao said on a Chinese CDC Weekly Friday (February 19). According to the National Health Commission, no new confirmed domestic cases of Covid-19 have been reported in mainland China since February 15. Only seven newly imported confirmed cases were reported on Saturday. China soon launched a national campaign against Covid-19 After identifying a new coronavirus in January last year. In the following three months, Gao said he had a decisive victory in epidemic control in Hubei province, including the capital Wuhan. Since then, China has established a strong and flexible response mechanism and is implementing effective containment strategies by implementing or dismissing controls based on the results of monitoring and risk assessments in various regions. He said. Scattered outbreaks occurred in several places, Port cities such as Beijing and Shanghai, Qingdao, Shandong, and Dalian, Liaoning have all been effectively managed since April. Strategies such as mass virus testing, Extensive contact tracing and separation of confirmed cases and their close contact. Covid-19’s latest large-scale outbreak, Attacked a rural area in Hebei According to Gao, a total of more than 2,000 cases occurred in parts of northeastern China during the winter. As a result of constant efforts, the outbreak was well controlled, he said. in the meantime, This year’s mass vaccination campaign He said it would help further curb the epidemic in China and raise expectations for an immediate return to normal. By February 3, the inactivated Covid-19 vaccine had been administered 31 million times in China, including front-line healthcare professionals, cold chain industry employees, and people working or studying abroad. Targeting high-risk groups. “The Chinese CDC has been closely monitoring the scope of vaccination and post-vaccination adverse events as vaccination started well and went on schedule,” he said. “Data show that the incidence of serious adverse events reported is not higher than the incidence of influenza vaccine, reflecting the fact that the inactivated Covid-19 vaccine currently in use is safe. I am. “ Despite the promise of high-dose vaccination, much uncertainty remains this year due to the unpredictable nature of the new coronavirus. The emergence of new variants of the virus It may lead to increased infectivity and toxicity, Gao said. “When faced with a new virus, humanity still needs to continue research and understand it better,” he said. Listen to the Health Check Podcast

