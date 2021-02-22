Organ transplant patient died 2 months after receiving COVID-infected lungs



A tragic case of organ transplantation occurred in a patient who died after receiving a lung infected with COVID-19 (

A female patient in Michigan was infected with COVID-19 after a successful double lung transplant and turned out to be a tragic case of organ infection.

The donor has not been previously tested positive and no symptoms of the disease have been found.

The recovery that was expected to occur has been reversed into a horrifying infection scene. Although it looked like an isolated case, it was the only case of the 40,000 transplants operated last year.

Experts at the University of Michigan School of Medicine have confirmed that organ transplantation is the first to enable COVID-19 infection.

In addition, the surgeon who operated on the patient was also reported to be infected with the virus, but has since recovered. Recent cases have called on practitioners to pay more attention when performing tests before organ transplants.

Dr. Daniel Kaul, who specializes in transplants, said he had already obtained sample swabs from the patient’s lungs, throat, and nose, according to the Michigan Medical Director.

“If the COVID test was positive, we would never have used the lungs. We did all the screening we normally do and can do,” Dr. Cowl said. Yahoo.

Before receiving a lung transplant, the woman had already suffered a brain injury in a car accident. She was COVID-19 negative, but the infection was confusing to experts.

In addition, the patient’s family said the donor had no recent travel history and showed no signs of fever or diarrhea. She was suspected of being exposed to people who were positive for COVID-19.

Huffington Post Doctors reported that the patient began to experience fever, respiratory problems, and low blood pressure three days after surgery.

In this regard, the donor also suffered from heart problems and septic shock, so doctors took samples from the nose and throat.

Samples from the throat and nose were found to be negative. However, the lung sample was COVID-19 positive. In addition, the patient only developed a condition that worsened in the next few weeks.

The drug could not save the patient

In addition to the conditions mentioned some time ago, patients continued to suffer from multiple organ failure. She was given remdesivir, an antiviral drug, and two sessions of convalescent plasma, but her condition showed no improvement.

It took her two months to die because of the COVID-19 she got from a lung transplant.

In this case, healthcare professionals should wear eye protection and protective equipment such as an N95 mask during organ transplant surgery.

Previously, doctors and patients were tested negative for the virus, so the former no longer needed to wear them.

In the future, we may implement much more stringent procedures to prevent shocking events from happening again. You can impose some evaluations and tests before proceeding with the transplant.

