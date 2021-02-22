Covid-19: Border Worker Vaccine Deployment Begins in Wellington





Border workers from Auckland to Christ Church will be vaccinated this week to workers in controlled quarantine and quarantine in the capital and will be vaccinated for the first time today. The Covid-19 jab was first obtained at Grand Mercure on Monday by 37 border workers in Wellington. Nationwide expansion It’s the third day. The government plans to inoculate 12,000 strong border workers as part of a mass vaccination program.Enough to vaccinate 30,000 people who landed by air cargo from Belgium in Auckland Last monday morning.. vaccination Started on Saturday in Auckland At Jet Park Hotel. As of Sunday night, 163 border and controlled quarantine and quarantine workers had been vaccinated. read more:

* Covid-19: What if a frontline worker refuses the vaccine? Peter Johnson, a group captain of the Royal New Zealand Air Force, has been vaccinated and said it was “less than a flu shot.” He did not know the staff who refused to be vaccinated. However, he added, it is between the staff and the employer whether they can continue to work at the facility if the staff refuses. MIQ had about 400 employers. Marie Ryan Hobouska, a nursing educator at the Capital and Coast District Health Board and a vaccinated in a controlled quarantine facility, is a border worker who has not yet been vaccinated in Wellington as of Monday afternoon. I couldn’t say the number, but the employees were enthusiastic about the jab. “I don’t know anyone refuses it. In fact, people have asked when my appointment is,” she said. Border worker households are also vaccinated on this drive. “We are currently collecting information about household contacts and will be contacted to provide vaccination dates and appointments,” she said. Megan Main, Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment and co-head of the Controlled Isolation Quarantine (MIQ), encouraged all border personnel to be vaccinated. “As someone with an engineering background, I believe in science, facts and data. This vaccine is safe and MIQ employees should be confident in it,” she said. “I highly recommend MIQ workers to take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the launch of national expansion. They follow very strict infection prevention protocols both at home and at work, in a Level 4 environment. Spend much of your life. This vaccine provides another protective layer on top of it. “I know some people are nervous and some want more information, so I need to give them some time.” Vaccination will continue tomorrow at Auckland’s harbor and will begin on Wednesday in Christchurch. Hamilton and Rotorua workers are jabed on Fridays and Saturdays. STUFF Wellington’s first 37 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

