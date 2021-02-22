Polyphenols may provide protective effects against COVID-19 disease

according to Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), Johns Hopkins University (JHU), Today as of February 22nd, 2021, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has infected more than 111 million people worldwide. COVID-19 disease, caused by SARS-CoV-2, Cytokine storm, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and systemic inflammation have already killed more than 2.46 million people worldwide.

Age is arguably the most significant risk factor for death in COVID-19 patients. In addition, the severity of COVID-19 is associated with several other comorbidities. Approximately 80% of confirmed SARS-CoV-2 positive cases have mild or no symptoms, while the remaining 20% ​​develop severe symptoms and can lead to death. There is.

Therefore, better knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 infection in high-risk populations associated with inflammation is essential to develop the therapies needed to combat or prevent severe COVID-19.

Researchers at the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute (IJC) in Badalona, ​​Spain, the University of San Francisco in Bragança Paulista, Brazil, and the Pontifical Catholic University (PUCCAMP) in Campinas, Brazil, have found the etiology and clinical significance of related inflammatory diseases. I reviewed. For aging of COVID-19 patients.

In a study published in a journal Integrated physiology, Researchers have found that high intakes of polyphenols may protect patients with COVID-19 and prevent the progression of the disease.

Cytokine storm

COVID-19 is characterized by cytokine storms, systemic inflammation, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which can cause fatal complications.

Elderly and obese people are more likely to have an exacerbated inflammatory condition when infected with SARS-CoV-2. These individuals represent an increased risk of rapidly developing clinical deterioration.

In addition, these individuals exhibit co-existing disorders and immune aging, which is a gradual deterioration of the immune system as people age. It includes the body’s ability to respond to and maintain long-term immune memory acquired by infection or vaccination.

As a result, elderly and obese people may experience a virus-induced cytokine storm that includes the expression of molecules that act as viral receptors as angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and dipeptidyl peptidase 4 (CD26). .. Cytokine storms can lead to increased risk of respiratory failure and death.

Infection of lung epithelial cells occurs through spike interactions Glycoprotein Envelope (S protein) containing angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) -2 receptor. It enables viral replication and triggers a mechanism to combat infection by host cells thought to be Toll-like receptors (TLRs) and mitochondrial antiviral signaling proteins (MAVS). Inflammatory cytokines are produced by the nuclear factor kappa-B (NF-kB) and interferon regulatory factor (IRF) signaling pathways and mobilize more immune cells (dendritic cells and T cells) into the lungs. The recruited immune cells increased cytokine production, resulting in a cytokine storm associated with a worse prognosis in infected patients. During aging and obesity, the production of pro-inflammatory cytokines and the establishment of mild systemic inflammation are also observed.Component representation of Renin-angiotensin-aldosterone system ACE2 etc. also change with aging and obesity. This may explain why older and obese patients are affected and are leading the COVID-19 mortality statistics. Dietary bioactive substances such as polyphenols can block the production of cytokines by senescent cells (aging-related secretory phenotype; SASP) and adipocytes and alter the ACE-1 / ACE-2 ratio. This can have beneficial effects. With COVID-19.

Polyphenols prevent comorbid inflammatory diseases

Polyphenols are a dietary ingredient that helps prevent inflammatory complications. They are a category of compounds naturally found in foods such as herbs, fruits, vegetables, wine, dark chocolate and tea.

Polyphenols help reduce inflammation, which is the cause of many chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes.

Past studies have shown that polyphenols help control blood pressure levels and keep blood vessels healthy and flexible. Besides blood sugar and blood pressure, polyphenols can reduce chronic inflammation.

Apples, chocolate, red wine, olive oil and turmeric are some of the foods and beverages that are high in polyphenols.

Current research shows that polyphenols reduce inflammation and may help fight COVID-19. Polyphenols can help protect the body from the harmful effects of illness.

Researchers pointed out that “inflamed patients” or patients with chronic inflammation are vulnerable to adverse clinical outcomes when infected with COVID-19. They emphasize that the evidence shows the benefits of polyphenols for aging and inflammation prevention. Therefore, these compounds can be used to treat SARS-CoV-2 infections and prevent disease progression.

“Clinical studies under development are expected to add valuable information about this hypothesis and help reduce the distress and mortality imposed by SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the researchers wrote in a treatise. I am. “Better knowledge of SARS-CoV-2 infection in high-risk, inflammation-related populations is essential to develop therapies needed to combat or prevent severe COVID-19,” they added. It was.

COVID-19 Global Toll

To date, cases of COVID-19 have been reported in 192 countries and territories. Of the more than 111 million cases, more than 62.8 million have recovered.

The United States remains the country with the highest number of cases, with more than 28.1 million cases and nearly 500,000 deaths.