Operational guidelines initiated for the integration of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and NPCDCS





Emphasize the importance of working on NAFLD ( Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease ) Minister of Health as a step to address the domestic burden of non-communicable diseases Hirschwaldan Released on Monday Operational guidelines For integration with NAFLD NPCDCS Click here for (National Program for Prevention and Management of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Disease and Stroke). NAFLD is an abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver in the absence of secondary causes of fatty liver, such as harmful alcohol use, viral hepatitis, drug therapy, including simple to various liver abnormalities. Therefore, it is a serious health concern. From non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NAFL, a simple fatty liver disease) to more advanced ones such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cirrhosis, and even liver cancer, Baldan said. “In the last two decades, NASH’s global burden has more than doubled. Globally, NASH caused compensatory cirrhosis with a prevalence of 40 rac in 1990 and 94 rac in 2017. The number of cases has increased. NAFLD has emerged as an important cause of liver disease in India. ”Baldan said. Ministry of Public Health statement. Emphasizing the importance of addressing NAFLD as a step in addressing the domestic burden of non-communicable diseases, “epidemiological studies show that the prevalence of NAFLD is about 9% to 32% of the general population of India. It suggests a higher prevalence in people who are overweight or obese, and who have diabetes or pre-diabetes. ” Researchers have found NAFLD in 40 to 80 percent of people with type 2 diabetes and in 30 to 90 percent of people who are obese, he said. Studies also suggest that people with NAFLD are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease is the most common cause of death in NAFLD. When the disease develops, there are no specific treatments available, and health promotion and prevention aspects aimed at weight loss, a healthy lifestyle, and the control of the risk factors mentioned above are the main forces in the progression of the disease. He said it would prevent NAFLD mortality and morbidity. “NAFLD is a cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and other metabolic syndromes such as hypertension, abdominal obesity, dyslipidemia, and impaired glucose tolerance,” said the minister, who expanded the government’s plans to control condition-related NCD mortality. Is an independent predictor of future risk of “”. “The Government of India believes that existing NPCDCS program strategies can be easily adapted to prevent NAFLD through lifestyle changes, early diagnosis, management of related non-communicable diseases and NAFLD, and therefore feasible. Actions have been identified as the main focus on general NCD health promotion and prevention that specifically addresses the identified needs of NAFLD. ”

According to the statement, the Minister of Health also had the opportunity to remind the audience that India is becoming the first country in the world to identify the need for NAFLD action. “The Government of India is coordinating the strategies of existing NCD programs to prevent NAFLD with behavioral and lifestyle changes, early diagnosis and management of NAFLD, prevention, and building capacity in different levels of health care for diagnosis. And realized that the objectives of management could be achieved, and the treatment of NAFLD. ” He further elaborated on the importance of the Ayushmann Barrat-Health and Wellness Center (AB-HWC) in controlling NCDs. He said the Ayushman Bharat program has so far screened through HWC 838.39 rac for hypertension, 683.34 rac for diabetes and 806.4 rac for three common forms of cancer. They have held yoga and wellness sessions for Rs 69,100 at the community level. Apart from treating the poorest of the poor, they are also obliged to teach a grassroots healthy life in the community. In addition to the focus of “Eat Right India” and “Fit India Movement,” he said, the government’s overall vision is to move from diagnostic treatment to preventive health.

