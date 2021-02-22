“Significant reduction” in hospitalization 4 weeks after the first Covid jab





New data suggest that the Covid-19 vaccine used in the United Kingdom may reduce the risk of hospitalization four weeks after the first dose by as much as 94%.

Experts examined Scottish Covid-19 hospitalizations among those who received the first jab and compared them to those who had not yet been vaccinated.

Scientists at the University of Edinburgh, University of Strathclyde, University of Aberdeen, University of Glasgow, University of St Andrews and Public Health Scotland (PHS) receive either the Physer / BioNTech jab or the jab developed by scientists at Oxford University with AstraZeneca. I examined the data of the people. .. Four weeks after receiving the first dose, Oxford Jab appeared to reduce the risk of hospitalization by 94%. Patients receiving Pfizer jab had an 85% reduction in risk 28 to 34 days after the first dose. Data combining the two jabs showed that among people over the age of 80 who were at high risk for severe illness, the risk of hospitalization was reduced by 81% 4 weeks after the first dose. Professor Aziz Sheikh, Senior Researcher and Director of the Usher Institute at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Currently, there is national evidence that vaccination provides protection against hospitalization with Covid-19. “To overcome this dreaded disease, we need to accelerate the deployment of the first vaccine worldwide.” The research team said the findings are also applicable to other countries using the Pfizer and Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccines. This study is the first to explain the national impact of Pfizer and Oxford-AstraZeneca jabs on the prevention of serious illnesses that lead to hospital admission. The researchers examined the data from December 8th to February 15th. During this period, 1.14 million vaccines were administered in Scotland. This is 21% of Scotland’s population. (PA graphics) About 650,000 people are vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, and 490,000 are vaccinated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Researchers examined general practitioner records of vaccination, hospitalization, death registration, and laboratory test results and compared the results of those who received the first jab and those who did not. Dr. Jim McMenamin, PHS National Covid-19 Incident Director, said: “Overall in the Scottish population, the results have shown significant benefits in reducing the risk of hospitalization with a single dose of the vaccine. “I recommend vaccination to those who provide the vaccine.” Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer of the United Kingdom and co-leader of the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), said: (PA graphics) Dr. Josie Murray, a PHS researcher, added: “These data show the real promise that the vaccine we give can protect us from the serious effects of Covid-19. “But we must not be complacent. “We still need to make sure that the virus is stopped. The best way to do this is to follow public health guidance. Wash your hands often and stay 2 meters away from others. Symptoms If it does, take it in isolation. Test. “We also need to protect ourselves, our family and friends by giving a second dose when the vaccine is provided.” Chris Robertson, a professor of public health epidemiology at the University of Strathclyde, said: “These early national results give us reason to be more optimistic about epidemic control.” The data is published as a preprint. This means that it is an early task that has not yet been peer-reviewed and has not yet been published in the journal.

