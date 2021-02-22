



Summary Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a condition characterized by a gradual loss of renal function over time. Anemia is a frequent complication of CKD. New York, February 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Reportlinker.com has released the report “Chronic Kidney Disease-Anemia-2029 Epidemiological Prediction”. https://www.reportlinker.com/p06026653/?utm_source=GNW

By definition, anemia is an absolute decrease in the total number of circulating red blood cells (RBCs). In CKD anemia, the production of erythropoietin is reduced and the number of RBCs is reduced, causing anemia. Anemia is also associated with increased blood loss in dialysis patients. Anemia can develop in the early stages of CKD and tends to worsen as CKD progresses (National Institute of Diabetes, Gastroenterology and Kidney Disease, 2014, National Kidney Foundation, 2016). Epidemiologists used historical data from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies to build a prediction of the diagnosed prevalence of CKD anemia in 8MME. Epidemiologists have calculated the prevalence of CKD anemia derived from the above sources by applying it to the CKD population of each country. Diagnosed prevalence of CKD anemia. The following data illustrates the epidemiology of CKD anemia. At 8MM, the diagnosed prevalence of CKD anemia is expected to increase from 4,025,003 in 2019 to 4,479,119 in 2029, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 1.13%. By 2029, China will have the highest prevalence of CKD anemia diagnosed at 8MM, with a prevalence of 2,002,294, while the UK will be diagnosed with a prevalence of 73,900 in 2029. At 8MM in 2019, all prevalence cases diagnosed with stage V accounted for 35.39% of CKD anemia cases, with 1,424,506 cases, followed by stage IIIa and stage IV with 19.22% (773,718 cases) and 15.42% (620,702 cases, respectively). Case). range

-CKD-Anemia Epidemiology Report on 8 major markets (8MM: USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

-The report contains a 10-year epidemiological forecast of the diagnosed prevalence of CKD anemia. Common cases diagnosed with CKD anemia are age (? 18 years), gender, stage, causes of anemia (kidney-related causes and other causes), and dialysis-dependent (dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis-dependent). ) At 8MM. The model also provides the diagnosed total prevalence of CKD segmented by age (? 18 years), gender, and stage.

-CKD Anemia Epidemiology Report is produced and produced by master’s and doctoral level epidemiologists.

-Epidemiological reports are detailed, high quality, transparent, market driven and provide expert analysis of 8MM disease trends. Reason to buy

With the CKD-Anemia Epidemiology Series, you can:

-Develop business strategies by understanding the trends that shape and drive the global CKD anemia market.

-Quantify the number of patients in the global CKD anemia market to improve product design, pricing and launch planning.

-Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age group and gender that offer the best opportunities for CKD anemia treatments in each targeted market.

-Understand the size of the CKD anemic population by its severity.

