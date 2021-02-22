COVID vaccine available in Salt Lake County over 66 years of age due to delay hit Utah





Residents over 66 years old COVID The vaccine in Salt Lake County, Utah was announced by the local health department. Updates will be provided as part of the state expansion vaccine roll out, Salt Lake County has gradually lowered the age limit for vaccines by one year over the past few days. On February 19, the vaccine became available to people over the age of 69. The Salt Lake County Health Department has urged those who are eligible for the vaccine to move forward. “Vaccination is an important step in ending the pandemic,” the agency said in a tweet. Governor Spencer Cox said in a briefing Thursday that all adults in Utah over the age of 65 had immediate access to the COVID vaccine, but that it would vary across states. He states: “I can’t really emphasize this. As more people try to sign up, the phone lines and servers will flood, so stay tuned.” Cox also said the state has made “incredible progress” in its vaccination campaign as long as “about 62%” of adults over the age of 70 received their first vaccination as of Thursday. News from Salt Lake County is the deployment of state vaccines Delay due to harsh winter weather. More than 36,000 Moderna COVID vaccines did not arrive as planned, Pfizer The dose was withheld but delivered later, the Utah Department of Health told KUTV. Rich Lakin, Director of Immunization at the State Department of Health, said: Deseret news Last week: “We are now only dependent on Mother Nature.” The Salt Lake County Health Department said the storm forced authorities to reschedule all vaccine reservations from Wednesday, February 17th to Sunday, February 21st. Lori Butters of the Weber-Morgan County Health Department said the KUTV 700 reservation was postponed this week, but said it was possible to cover these delays in one day. Last month, Utah residents were urged to pay more attention than after the UK’s COVID variant, which is more susceptible than other variants, was discovered in the state. The incident, believed to be the first in the state at the time, involved men aged 25 to 44 who tested positive last month.He didn’t Traveled Outside Utah. Dr. Angela Dan, a state epidemiologist, said: This stock In Utah. “So now, more than ever, Utah residents need to wear masks, practice physical distances, and avoid large gatherings.”

