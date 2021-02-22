Long-distance Covid: Clinics are springing up all over the country





And almost every day doctors work with these Covid long-haul carriers, new revelations about the syndrome come. This manifests itself in a vast number of patients of all ages and all health conditions prior to Covid.

“We are now aware that it goes far beyond the standard postviral syndrome,” said angiogenesis, a physician and non-profit organization focused on the role of blood vessels in disease. Dr. William Lee, the founder of the Foundation, said.

“These symptoms can last for nine months, and we’re one year now, but we’re still seeing new ones,” said a vascular biologist who has been studying Covid for almost a year. Li said.

Over 100 symptoms reported More than 100 symptoms reported by patients include fatigue, headache, brain fog and amnesia, gastrointestinal problems, myalgia, and palpitations. Some people have diabetes. “I’m very surprised at what’s happening on a daily basis,” said Dana McCarthy, a Covid long-haul carrier on Mount Sinai in New York. She hears a variety of symptoms, including brain fog, rapid heart rate, and irregular blood pressure. When Mount Sinai launched the Post COVID Care Center in May, it opened the first clinic in the country for Covid long-haul carriers. The center has more than 1,600 patients and is in high demand, so we are waiting for an appointment for a month. The Piedmont Lung COVID Recovery Clinic in Atlanta opened in November and has already been referred to about 600 people, said medical director Dr. Jermaine Jackson. “We are learning more and more about this virus every day,” he said. “We want to say that we are building an airplane while flying it, or we are wearing wheels while driving a car. Even months after getting sick, it’s not just people who are seriously ill and infected with the virus. CDC’s Alfonso Hernandez-Romieu said in a January physician webinar that “regardless of the severity of acute SARS-CoV-2 infection, patients with Covid-19 have new symptoms or long-term symptoms of more than 4-6 months. Symptoms can occur. ” Doctors and therapists say they treat people of all ages, including marathon runners, athletes and trainers, and those who were very healthy before getting Covid. Second health crisis in progress? Learn in Wuhan, China -The place of first occurrence-found that 76% of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 still experienced symptoms 6 months after the onset of symptoms. Researchers who have followed people infected with the coronavirus for up to nine months (the longest follow-up ever) said 30% still reported symptoms More than that, a study letter released on Friday reported that the quality of life was worse than it was before the virus was infected. Most of the people followed (150 out of 177) were not hospitalized for “mild” illness. Health experts say that a very large number of long-haul carriers can mean a second health crisis, no matter what the decisive percentage turns out to be in the long run. Says. With more than 110 million cases worldwide and more than 28 million cases in the United States, “this could be the second pandemic born of the first crisis,” Lee said. “Even a small incidence of long-term disability can have a significant impact on health and the economy,” wrote a nine-month follow-up researcher. Treatment of symptoms Currently, there is no special treatment for long Covid. For now, doctors are focusing on treatment based on the symptoms reported by a particular patient, especially because patients have different symptoms. Physicians are treating the symptoms of long-distance transporters and make a diagnosis consistent with signs such as one of the most common illnesses, encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome (ME / CFS) of debilitating fatigue. doing. The Atlanta clinic refers patients with non-specialized symptoms to other specialists, said pulmonologist Jackson. He said it was an “evolutionary process.” At least doctors know that long Covid is real. Some patients, such as Janet Kilkenny, say they had doctors who had just dismissed their symptoms and didn’t really believe what they were saying in the early months of the pandemic. Kilkenny, 62, worked as an occupational therapist in a nursing home when she was infected with the virus in April. I haven’t been hospitalized, but after a few months I was suffering from shortness of breath and couldn’t work for a whole week. “I took at least one day off a week, literally going home from work, lying on the couch and crying,” she said. A June scan showed that the partially collapsed lungs were injured, and a cardiologist found fluid around the heart, she said. In July, Kilkenny said he had taken a short disability leave. She hasn’t worked since then. She and her husband sold their home and moved with their daughter. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month Webinar To help doctors identify long Covid signs and symptoms and learn how these patients are being treated. Search for support in online groups Some patients say the long Covid care centers and doctors they saw weren’t really beneficial. “In most cases, primary care physicians, cardiologists, neurologists, and even recovery clinics at major medical centers can rule out organ damage or easily test the condition. Other than that, it didn’t help me, “Christine Jamison told CNN. on mail. She was diagnosed with Covid-19 in late June. “Eight months later, I still couldn’t get back to work and had only a few days without terrible fatigue,” Jamison said. “I have more than 30 symptoms in some body systems, making everyday life almost impossible. I have seen more than 20 doctors, have hundreds of clinical tests and other medical tests, and I have tried over 50 medicines. “ Still, she said she has a “great care team.” “I’m fortunate to have the resources to meet one of the few ME / CFS specialists in the United States,” said Jamieson. “I also see a great speech therapist who can help me navigate my life with my cognitive tasks,” Jamieson said, a common problem for long-distance transporters who likened the therapist to a concussion patient. Son said. Jamieson and others have also found help and support through online groups such as: Survivor corps It was founded in March by Diana Berrent, who says she was infected with the virus. Currently, this group has over 150,000 members. Belent himself suffers from a long covid, “complete recurrence in the summer”, and due to severe headaches and deep inner ear pain, the COVID Care Center on Mount Sinai and gastrointestinal doctors and “neurologists of all kinds” “went to. Groups like the Survivor Corps are beneficial not only to long-haul carriers, but also to researchers and doctors who listen to their members, Lee said. Lee met Belent when he attended CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” as a guest, and the two began exchanging notes. Belent told him what her group was seeing among the survivors of the Survivor Corps and what they were sharing the research they were doing. “I wanted to understand this better,” Lee joined the Survivor’s Medical Advisory Board. “For the first time in a medical history, patients bring symptoms of a new illness to their doctors and teach them what is really happening with the new illness,” Li said. “And it’s very important in today’s connected digital world where patients can get together, organize and present findings to doctors, and doctors can return to tools in the toolbox.”

CNN’s Nadia Kohnan and Dr. San Jagupte contributed to this report.

